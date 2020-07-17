28 Ellerton St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking

AVAILABLE August 1! Section 8 Ready! Completely Renovated First Floor 2 bed 1 bath unit in Revere. Unit features New kitchen with stainless steel appliances and new granite counter tops, 1 full bath with new fixtures. Two good sized bedrooms with hardwood flooring throughout, electric heat, and laundry hookups in unit. Two exclusive parking spaces. Nice private deck to enjoy outdoor entertainment. Walkable to Revere Beach, T-Station, and 10 minute drive to Route 1 Video tour available upon request. No showings until after July 10th



Terms: One year lease