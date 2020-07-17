All apartments in Revere
28 Ellerton St.

28 Ellerton Street · (781) 486-3000
Location

28 Ellerton Street, Revere, MA 02151
Oak Island

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
AVAILABLE August 1! Section 8 Ready! Completely Renovated First Floor 2 bed 1 bath unit in Revere. Unit features New kitchen with stainless steel appliances and new granite counter tops, 1 full bath with new fixtures. Two good sized bedrooms with hardwood flooring throughout, electric heat, and laundry hookups in unit. Two exclusive parking spaces. Nice private deck to enjoy outdoor entertainment. Walkable to Revere Beach, T-Station, and 10 minute drive to Route 1 Video tour available upon request. No showings until after July 10th

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28 Ellerton St. have any available units?
28 Ellerton St. has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 28 Ellerton St. have?
Some of 28 Ellerton St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28 Ellerton St. currently offering any rent specials?
28 Ellerton St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28 Ellerton St. pet-friendly?
No, 28 Ellerton St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Revere.
Does 28 Ellerton St. offer parking?
Yes, 28 Ellerton St. offers parking.
Does 28 Ellerton St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28 Ellerton St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28 Ellerton St. have a pool?
No, 28 Ellerton St. does not have a pool.
Does 28 Ellerton St. have accessible units?
No, 28 Ellerton St. does not have accessible units.
Does 28 Ellerton St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 28 Ellerton St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 28 Ellerton St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 28 Ellerton St. does not have units with air conditioning.
