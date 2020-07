Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

Unique single family home ready for June 1st move in! The first floor offers two bedrooms, one bath and an eat in kitchen with hardwood floors throughout. Finished tiled basement offers a living room, bonus bedroom/office and a utility/laundry room. Small deck off kitchen opens to a low maintenance fenced in yard, perfect for entertaining. Located on a one way street, in a quiet neighborhood that is also very convenient to major shops and highways. Short distance to Revere Beach.