Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:02 AM

21 revere

21 Revere Street · (781) 475-0293
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

21 Revere Street, Revere, MA 02151
West Revere

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,785

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 727 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
concierge
courtyard
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
internet access
package receiving
tennis court
There is so much to offer here take your time and look at all that can be yours then give me a call to set up a time to come and take a look! Also other properties located in Revere,Malden,Melrose, Medford, Saugus, Chelsea, Everett Pet Friendly Canine Country Club Package Acceptance Shuttle service available to take you to the Malden T-Station and Government Center Station Full Size Washer/Dryer Walk-in closets Large windows and high ceilings Sparkling Pool or Courtyard views in select homes Terrace/Balcony in select homes Plush Wall-to-wall carpeting find everything you need is fairly close by school, hospitals, shops, restaurants, parks, beach and much more. It's picture-perfect!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21 revere have any available units?
21 revere has a unit available for $1,785 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 21 revere have?
Some of 21 revere's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21 revere currently offering any rent specials?
21 revere isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 revere pet-friendly?
Yes, 21 revere is pet friendly.
Does 21 revere offer parking?
Yes, 21 revere does offer parking.
Does 21 revere have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21 revere offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 revere have a pool?
Yes, 21 revere has a pool.
Does 21 revere have accessible units?
No, 21 revere does not have accessible units.
Does 21 revere have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21 revere has units with dishwashers.
Does 21 revere have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 21 revere has units with air conditioning.
