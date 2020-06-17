Amenities
There is so much to offer here take your time and look at all that can be yours then give me a call to set up a time to come and take a look! Also other properties located in Revere,Malden,Melrose, Medford, Saugus, Chelsea, Everett Pet Friendly Canine Country Club Package Acceptance Shuttle service available to take you to the Malden T-Station and Government Center Station Full Size Washer/Dryer Walk-in closets Large windows and high ceilings Sparkling Pool or Courtyard views in select homes Terrace/Balcony in select homes Plush Wall-to-wall carpeting find everything you need is fairly close by school, hospitals, shops, restaurants, parks, beach and much more. It's picture-perfect!
Terms: One year lease