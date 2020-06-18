Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court business center conference room clubhouse concierge elevator gym parking pool pool table garage internet access media room tennis court yoga

The Residence Club is uniquely designed to help you relax and unwind or tend to business with complete comfort and ease. If business is on your agenda, utilize our Business Center For a job well done, we provide computers, fax and photocopy machines Conference room comfortably seats eight Wi-Fi service provided in our Clubroom and at poolside Escape to a paradise at our outdoor heated pool Kick back with family and friends in the Clubroom with billiards and Plasma TV Bring out your children's creativity and keep them entertained for hours in our Crayon Corner All of the apartments here come with a Free DirecTV & Internet Package. There a few phases of the community so it can be confusing but these apartments all include the TV package. Look at all that there is to offer here and take the virtual tour to the left then call me to come in and set up a tour of the community. http://tours.imagemaker360.com/Viewer/46.asp?ID=60660 Also other properties located in Revere,Malden,Melrose, Medford, Saugus, Chelsea, Everett



Terms: One year lease