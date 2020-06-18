All apartments in Revere
11 revere
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:01 AM

11 revere

11 Revere Street · (781) 475-0293
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11 Revere Street, Revere, MA 02151
West Revere

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
conference room
clubhouse
concierge
elevator
gym
parking
pool
pool table
garage
internet access
media room
tennis court
yoga
The Residence Club is uniquely designed to help you relax and unwind or tend to business with complete comfort and ease. If business is on your agenda, utilize our Business Center For a job well done, we provide computers, fax and photocopy machines Conference room comfortably seats eight Wi-Fi service provided in our Clubroom and at poolside Escape to a paradise at our outdoor heated pool Kick back with family and friends in the Clubroom with billiards and Plasma TV Bring out your children's creativity and keep them entertained for hours in our Crayon Corner All of the apartments here come with a Free DirecTV & Internet Package. There a few phases of the community so it can be confusing but these apartments all include the TV package. Look at all that there is to offer here and take the virtual tour to the left then call me to come in and set up a tour of the community. http://tours.imagemaker360.com/Viewer/46.asp?ID=60660 Also other properties located in Revere,Malden,Melrose, Medford, Saugus, Chelsea, Everett

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 revere have any available units?
11 revere doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Revere, MA.
What amenities does 11 revere have?
Some of 11 revere's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 revere currently offering any rent specials?
11 revere isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 revere pet-friendly?
No, 11 revere is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Revere.
Does 11 revere offer parking?
Yes, 11 revere does offer parking.
Does 11 revere have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11 revere offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 revere have a pool?
Yes, 11 revere has a pool.
Does 11 revere have accessible units?
No, 11 revere does not have accessible units.
Does 11 revere have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11 revere has units with dishwashers.
Does 11 revere have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11 revere has units with air conditioning.
