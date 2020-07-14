All apartments in Quincy
Last updated July 15 2020 at 1:02 AM

The Residences at Munroe Place

1205 Hancock St · (833) 983-0232
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1205 Hancock St, Quincy, MA 02169
South Quincy

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 509 · Avail. now

$2,095

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit 311 · Avail. Aug 31

$2,135

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 789 sqft

Unit 516 · Avail. Aug 31

$2,135

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 826 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 304 · Avail. Aug 16

$2,625

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1328 sqft

Unit 504 · Avail. Aug 31

$2,675

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1328 sqft

Unit 712 · Avail. Aug 28

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1328 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Residences at Munroe Place.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
cats allowed
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
elevator
gym
parking
bike storage
garage
package receiving
cats allowed
pet friendly
MEET US ONLINE! Our office is temporarily closed out of caution for COVID-19. We are available during the following business hours to assist you virtually or via phone. Monday through Friday, 9am to 5pm and Saturday, 10am to 5pm.The Residences at Munroe Place is a luxury apartment community located in the heart of Quincy Center. With a superior location next to MBTA Quincy Center Station on the Red Line and steps from shopping and dining, you'll love coming home to Munroe Place! At Munroe Place, you're well-connected. Step out of your apartment and the MBTA Quincy Center Station, with access to Red and Commuter Lines, is waiting. Just 16 minutes to Boston's South Station, your commute will be a breeze with no honking, traffic, or parking hassles. Hop in your car and easily connect to Routes 1, 3,128 and I-93. Prefer to stay local? Take a quick stroll downtown to historic Quincy Center and its bevy of restaurants, entertainment, shopping and services.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Deposit: $500 up to 1 month's rent based on credit
Move-in Fees: $500 Holding deposit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet/month
Parking Details: Garage lot. Parking garage $100/month.
Storage Details: Storage unit $50-$100/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Residences at Munroe Place have any available units?
The Residences at Munroe Place has 9 units available starting at $2,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Quincy, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Quincy Rent Report.
What amenities does The Residences at Munroe Place have?
Some of The Residences at Munroe Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Residences at Munroe Place currently offering any rent specials?
The Residences at Munroe Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Residences at Munroe Place pet-friendly?
Yes, The Residences at Munroe Place is pet friendly.
Does The Residences at Munroe Place offer parking?
Yes, The Residences at Munroe Place offers parking.
Does The Residences at Munroe Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Residences at Munroe Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Residences at Munroe Place have a pool?
No, The Residences at Munroe Place does not have a pool.
Does The Residences at Munroe Place have accessible units?
No, The Residences at Munroe Place does not have accessible units.
Does The Residences at Munroe Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Residences at Munroe Place has units with dishwashers.
