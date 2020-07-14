Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher cats allowed garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning bathtub carpet microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities business center elevator gym parking bike storage garage package receiving cats allowed pet friendly

MEET US ONLINE! Our office is temporarily closed out of caution for COVID-19. We are available during the following business hours to assist you virtually or via phone. Monday through Friday, 9am to 5pm and Saturday, 10am to 5pm.The Residences at Munroe Place is a luxury apartment community located in the heart of Quincy Center. With a superior location next to MBTA Quincy Center Station on the Red Line and steps from shopping and dining, you'll love coming home to Munroe Place! At Munroe Place, you're well-connected. Step out of your apartment and the MBTA Quincy Center Station, with access to Red and Commuter Lines, is waiting. Just 16 minutes to Boston's South Station, your commute will be a breeze with no honking, traffic, or parking hassles. Hop in your car and easily connect to Routes 1, 3,128 and I-93. Prefer to stay local? Take a quick stroll downtown to historic Quincy Center and its bevy of restaurants, entertainment, shopping and services.