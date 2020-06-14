/
1 bedroom apartments
407 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Braintree Town, MA
South Braintree
8 Units Available
Liberty Park
1 Matthew Ln, Braintree Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,905
797 sqft
This recently renovated property is close to Boston and Cape Cod. Private shuttle goes to Braintree T Station. There's a 24-hour gym, pool and dog park on-site. Units feature fireplace and balcony or patio.
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
North Braintree
1 Unit Available
46 River St
46 River Street, Braintree Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
Available 07/01/20 Cozy Modern 1 Bed/1 Bath with all utilities - Property Id: 300348 Welcome to River St. in Braintree. This cozy, yet updated and modern one bedroom has some wonderful features.
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
South Braintree
1 Unit Available
2 French Ave
2 French Avenue, Braintree Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
Available 06/15/20 Brand New 1 Bedroom / 1 Bath, Available Mid June - Property Id: 285041 Exciting Brand New Building with One Bedroom Units! Brand new building. Walk to Braintree T, walk to stores, restaurant and more. Available mid June or July.
Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
South Braintree
1 Unit Available
550 Liberty St.
550 Liberty Street, Braintree Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,292
1248 sqft
Terms: One year lease
Results within 1 mile of Braintree Town
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Quincy Point
4 Units Available
Faxon Commons
1037 Southern Artery, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,509
638 sqft
Bright and spacious apartment homes just outside of Boston and conveniently located right on the MBTA Red Line. Swimming pool, fitness center and media lounge. Modern apartments with private patio/balcony and big walk-in closets.
Last updated June 14 at 06:50pm
South Quincy
9 Units Available
Lincoln Heights
175 Centre St, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,985
746 sqft
Located right off I-93 and within just minutes of downtown Quincy. These luxury apartments include ceramic floors, granite countertops, in-unit washer-dryer and walk-in closets. Residents have full access to clubhouse, gym and pool.
Last updated June 14 at 06:50pm
$
South Quincy
13 Units Available
Rosecliff
790 Willard St, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,030
848 sqft
Deluxe 1-2 bedroom units include walk-in closets and private balcony or patio. Clubhouse, pool, gym and game room all on site. Minutes from downtown Boston, Blue Hills Reservation, shopping and dining.
Last updated June 14 at 06:10pm
South Quincy
6 Units Available
Highlands at Faxon Woods
2001 Falls Blvd, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
841 sqft
Enjoy life's simple pleasures at The Highlands at Faxon Woods. Our premier apartment community offers unlimited amenities and superior service in a world class atmosphere.
Last updated June 14 at 06:26pm
$
South Quincy
12 Units Available
Alister Quincy
500 Falls Blvd, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,076
840 sqft
Modern apartments with granite counters, in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Bocce court, pool and conference room on premises. Management accepts e-payments to make paying your rent even simpler!
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
South Quincy
17 Units Available
Deco
625 Thomas E. Burgin Parkway, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,934
823 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments in Quincy is convenient for Boston commuters with easy access to I-93, Route 3 and Red T-Line. Apartments feature walk-in closets, dishwashers and patios. Smoke-free community includes swimming pool, gym and putting green.
Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
South Quincy
1 Unit Available
175 Centre St.
175 Centre Street, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
618 sqft
Terms: One year lease
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
South Quincy
1 Unit Available
23 Branch St.
23 Branch Street, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
Available 08/01/20 Cozy 1bd, heat and hot water, walk to T, parking! - Property Id: 284542 Lovely one bedroom apartment home coming available in August.
Last updated June 14 at 06:42pm
Weymouth Landing
1 Unit Available
106 Broad Street - 41
106 Broad Street, Weymouth Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
650 sqft
Quiet & cozy 1 bedroom apartment with carpet, large walk in closet in bedroom, 1 full bathroom, slider door with balcony off bedroom. Elevator & Laundry located in the building. 29 Unit Building. All large 1 bedrooms with walk in closets.
Last updated June 14 at 06:42pm
Weymouth Landing
1 Unit Available
278 Washington St - 4, Third Floor Front
278 Washington Street, Weymouth Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
620 sqft
Newer construction. Open floor plan features hardwood flooring throughout with many windows to allow in natural light.
Results within 5 miles of Braintree Town
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
47 Units Available
The Cove Hingham
350 Beal Street, Hingham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,425
797 sqft
Enjoy a coastal lifestyle in Hingham, in the heart of the coveted South Shore. You’ll be just steps from The Hingham Shipyard’s wide array of shopping, dining and entertainment, and the scenic riverfront 484 acre Bare Cove Park.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
North Randolph
9 Units Available
Prynne Hills
9 Bay Drive, Randolph, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,923
910 sqft
Perfectly positioned in wooded landscape near South Shore Plaza. All apartments feature gourmet kitchens with energy-efficient appliances and private patios or balconies with wooded views. On-site amenities include a swimming pool and landscaped picnic areas.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
9 Units Available
Bell Stoughton
400 Technology Center Dr, Stoughton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,851
878 sqft
Charming community near I-95, the MBTA commuter Rail Station and Route 24. Upscale apartments featuring granite countertops and hardwood floors. Available furnished. On-site playground, pool, garage and putting green. Pet friendly.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
South Weymouth
11 Units Available
Weymouth Commons
80 Donald St, Weymouth Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,680
695 sqft
These five properties have options ranging from studio apartments to 4-bedroom units. Locations in beautiful Weymouth provide easy access to Great Esker Park, Web Memorial and Grape Island.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
North Quincy
10 Units Available
Quincy Commons
1 Canton Rd, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,884
659 sqft
Great Quincy location next to the North Quincy MBTA Red Line station. Close to beautiful Quincy Shore Drive restaurants and shops. Peaceful community with lush courtyard and landscaping. Heat and hot water included.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Weymouth Landing
4 Units Available
The Ledges
1 Avalon Dr, Weymouth Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,057
901 sqft
Luxurious apartments in a leafy complex, just off Massachusetts Route 3. BBQ grill area, reading room and recycling center all located on the site. Units boast air conditioning and dishwashers.
Last updated June 14 at 06:50pm
$
Blue Hills Reservation
8 Units Available
Quarry Hills
333 Ricciuti Dr, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,405
871 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments located within 7,000-acre park area. Featuring granite counters, walk-in closets and patios. Complex has gym, pool and business center. Highway access on I-93 nearby.
Last updated June 14 at 06:06pm
South Weymouth
20 Units Available
Avana Weymouth
190 Mediterranean Dr, Weymouth Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,747
660 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments available in Weymouth Town with easy access to downtown Boston. On-site amenities include a heated, indoor pool, tennis court, sauna and gym. Apartments feature walk-in closets, private patios, fireplaces and hardwood floors.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Quincy Center
14 Units Available
The Amelia
10 Faxon Ave, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,440
839 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments within walking distance from Red Line and Quincy High School. Upscale features include fireplace and kitchens with granite and stainless steel. Community features concierge, clubhouse and dog park.
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Quincy Center
26 Units Available
Avalon Quincy
229 Quarry St, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,105
825 sqft
Smoke-free, fully furnished studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments. Fireplace, in-unit laundry and giant walk-in closets. Gym, pool and yoga on-site. Dogs and cats welcome. Accessible to people with disabilities.
