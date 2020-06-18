44 Woodbine St

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly parking recently renovated internet access furnished

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking internet access

I'm looking to rent out some of the rooms in my house for college students/ young professionals. If you are here for work or school, then this just might just be the place for you. Single occupancy per room only.



The house is located right across from Wollaston T station (1 min away). It is recently renovated. It has 4 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom, a kitchen, pantry, and a living room. The whole floor is about 1200sq. ft. You will have your own bedroom, ~135sqft. Room is furnished with a bed and side table. The kitchen, living room, and bathroom is shared. Internet and Wi-fi is included. There's a washer and dryer for all to use as well that isn't coin operated, which means FREE. There's enough space for 3 cars to park in the driveway, but there's also street parking. Parking is not assigned, so its first come first serve. Pets aren't allowed, as well as smoking. All utilities and Wifi is included, except for A.C. If you opt to install an A.C, it would be $75 extra for the month it's installed. Rent will be due on the first of every month.



Driving to downtown would only take 10 mins if traffic's good. It's a relatively quiet and safe neighborhood. A lot of restaurants, cafes, banks, retail stores, barber shops, and convenient stores around that are within 5 minutes or less of walking distance. CVS Pharmacy, Dunkin Donuts, Hot Pot, Sushi, Bars, Hair salon, Retail stores, Grocery stores, Gyms, Banks, Gas stations, you name it.



Current tenants are all either working full time or full time students, in their mid 20s. Looking for college students or young working professionals who are neat, clean, organized, responsible, respectful, considerate of others, and can pay rent on time. Gender doesn't matter. Looking for long term lease.



Rooms are available now for rent. Security deposit will be required. Background check and credit will be required as well. Anyone who is interested can set up an appointment for a viewing.

Send me an email if you have any questions or is interested in renting a room.

Also, let me know a little bit about yourself.