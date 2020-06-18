44 Woodbine St

All apartments in Quincy
Location

44 Woodbine Street, Quincy, MA 02170
Wollaston

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
internet access
I'm looking to rent out some of the rooms in my house for college students/ young professionals. If you are here for work or school, then this just might just be the place for you. Single occupancy per room only.

The house is located right across from Wollaston T station (1 min away). It is recently renovated. It has 4 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom, a kitchen, pantry, and a living room. The whole floor is about 1200sq. ft. You will have your own bedroom, ~135sqft. Room is furnished with a bed and side table. The kitchen, living room, and bathroom is shared. Internet and Wi-fi is included. There's a washer and dryer for all to use as well that isn't coin operated, which means FREE. There's enough space for 3 cars to park in the driveway, but there's also street parking. Parking is not assigned, so its first come first serve. Pets aren't allowed, as well as smoking. All utilities and Wifi is included, except for A.C. If you opt to install an A.C, it would be $75 extra for the month it's installed. Rent will be due on the first of every month.

Driving to downtown would only take 10 mins if traffic's good. It's a relatively quiet and safe neighborhood. A lot of restaurants, cafes, banks, retail stores, barber shops, and convenient stores around that are within 5 minutes or less of walking distance. CVS Pharmacy, Dunkin Donuts, Hot Pot, Sushi, Bars, Hair salon, Retail stores, Grocery stores, Gyms, Banks, Gas stations, you name it.

Current tenants are all either working full time or full time students, in their mid 20s. Looking for college students or young working professionals who are neat, clean, organized, responsible, respectful, considerate of others, and can pay rent on time. Gender doesn't matter. Looking for long term lease.

Rooms are available now for rent. Security deposit will be required. Background check and credit will be required as well. Anyone who is interested can set up an appointment for a viewing.
Send me an email if you have any questions or is interested in renting a room.
Also, let me know a little bit about yourself.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 44 Woodbine St have any available units?
44 Woodbine St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Quincy, MA.
How much is rent in Quincy, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Quincy Rent Report.
What amenities does 44 Woodbine St have?
Some of 44 Woodbine St's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 44 Woodbine St currently offering any rent specials?
44 Woodbine St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 44 Woodbine St pet-friendly?
Yes, 44 Woodbine St is pet friendly.
Does 44 Woodbine St offer parking?
Yes, 44 Woodbine St does offer parking.
Does 44 Woodbine St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 44 Woodbine St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 44 Woodbine St have a pool?
No, 44 Woodbine St does not have a pool.
Does 44 Woodbine St have accessible units?
No, 44 Woodbine St does not have accessible units.
Does 44 Woodbine St have units with dishwashers?
No, 44 Woodbine St does not have units with dishwashers.
