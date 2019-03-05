41 South St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal range Property Amenities basketball court on-site laundry parking playground

Email only to schedule showings, virtual tours available! First Floor 2BR available now for a 1 year lease: Utilities included heat & hot water Bright unit with plenty of sunlight and spacious closets Parking in rear lot for one vehicle White ceramic tiles throughout Kitchen complete with dishwasher & disposal Living room includes AC unit Laundry in building, coin-operated Located adjacent to public playground & basketball court Walk to Quincy Center T station! Deposits include 3.5 months (1st, last, security & broker's fee) No pets; good credit & references preferred please.



Terms: One year lease