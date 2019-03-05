All apartments in Quincy
41 South St.

41 South Street · (781) 640-0159
Location

41 South Street, Quincy, MA 02169
Quincy Point

Price and availability

Amenities

Email only to schedule showings, virtual tours available! First Floor 2BR available now for a 1 year lease: Utilities included heat & hot water Bright unit with plenty of sunlight and spacious closets Parking in rear lot for one vehicle White ceramic tiles throughout Kitchen complete with dishwasher & disposal Living room includes AC unit Laundry in building, coin-operated Located adjacent to public playground & basketball court Walk to Quincy Center T station! Deposits include 3.5 months (1st, last, security & broker's fee) No pets; good credit & references preferred please.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 41 South St. have any available units?
41 South St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Quincy, MA.
How much is rent in Quincy, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Quincy Rent Report.
What amenities does 41 South St. have?
Some of 41 South St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 41 South St. currently offering any rent specials?
41 South St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 41 South St. pet-friendly?
No, 41 South St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Quincy.
Does 41 South St. offer parking?
Yes, 41 South St. does offer parking.
Does 41 South St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 41 South St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 41 South St. have a pool?
No, 41 South St. does not have a pool.
Does 41 South St. have accessible units?
No, 41 South St. does not have accessible units.
Does 41 South St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 41 South St. has units with dishwashers.
