Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Spectacular 2BR/1.5 Bath Townhouse Apartment with views of the Ocean. 3 Levels of luxury living. Garage, Hardwood floors throughout. Beautiful Cook's Kitchen w/Granite Countertops, Gas Range, DW, Refrigerator w/ice maker, Disposal, and Microwave, leads from Slider out to expansive deck. Garage can be used for parking car or additional living area (slider to rear yard). Gas Fireplace in Living Room.

Beautifully located within ocean block. Contact Broker for details.

Pet Fee: $50/month.