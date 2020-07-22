3 Foxglove Dr.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors parking air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking bike storage

$2200 / week. AVAIL for a variety of weeks still in JUNE, JULY, EARLY AUG 2020. Contact us for availability for available dates. Charming, completely furnished 3 bedroom/1 bath cottage in the heart of Manomet Bluffs, on Rabbit Pond, just steps from Churchill's Landing Beach. Features beautiful hardwood floors, vaulted ceiling living room, french doors, wood burning fireplace, washer/dryer, tons of parking, huge yard, great outdoor shower. Cape alternative & only 50 minutes from Boston. Conveniently located off 3A near restaurants, CVS, library, liquor store, laundromat, grocery store, and more. Pets welcome for $100 cleaning fee. $2,200/month rent includes all utilities: electric, Comcast wireless package & generous cable TV plan. See photos and call with questions!



Terms: One year lease