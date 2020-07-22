All apartments in Plymouth County
3 Foxglove Dr.
Last updated July 6 2020 at 8:28 AM

3 Foxglove Dr.

3 Foxglove Drive · (617) 201-0402
Location

3 Foxglove Drive, Plymouth County, MA 02360

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1600 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
bike storage
$2200 / week. AVAIL for a variety of weeks still in JUNE, JULY, EARLY AUG 2020. Contact us for availability for available dates. Charming, completely furnished 3 bedroom/1 bath cottage in the heart of Manomet Bluffs, on Rabbit Pond, just steps from Churchill's Landing Beach. Features beautiful hardwood floors, vaulted ceiling living room, french doors, wood burning fireplace, washer/dryer, tons of parking, huge yard, great outdoor shower. Cape alternative & only 50 minutes from Boston. Conveniently located off 3A near restaurants, CVS, library, liquor store, laundromat, grocery store, and more. Pets welcome for $100 cleaning fee. $2,200/month rent includes all utilities: electric, Comcast wireless package & generous cable TV plan. See photos and call with questions!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 Foxglove Dr. have any available units?
3 Foxglove Dr. has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3 Foxglove Dr. have?
Some of 3 Foxglove Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3 Foxglove Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
3 Foxglove Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 Foxglove Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 3 Foxglove Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plymouth County.
Does 3 Foxglove Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 3 Foxglove Dr. offers parking.
Does 3 Foxglove Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3 Foxglove Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 Foxglove Dr. have a pool?
No, 3 Foxglove Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 3 Foxglove Dr. have accessible units?
No, 3 Foxglove Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 3 Foxglove Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3 Foxglove Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3 Foxglove Dr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3 Foxglove Dr. has units with air conditioning.
