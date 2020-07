Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities

Large Studio Available Now w/WD Hookups in unit - Property Id: 315338



Available now

Large studio with separate bedroom

Patio

First floor with your own entry of a three family home

$1325 a month

Tenant pays gas and electric

No pets

On the bus line

Washer and dryer hook up in unit



Move in cost first, security and half fee

strong credit and income required



ACB Realty, 781-356-2552

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/283-market-street-rockland-ma/315338

Property Id 315338



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5954265)