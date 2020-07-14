All apartments in Hull
The Estates

1 Avalon Dr · (781) 570-5488
Location

1 Avalon Dr, Hull, MA 02045
The Estates

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1413 · Avail. Aug 15

$2,172

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 721 sqft

Unit 1121 · Avail. Oct 7

$2,383

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1030 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0923 · Avail. Sep 22

$2,791

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1397 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Estates.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
fire pit
key fob access
online portal
smoke-free community
Nestled along the Weir River minutes from Nantasket Beach, The Estates is an easy commute from this idyllic environment to local employment centers and South Shore, is twenty miles south of Boston, nine miles from Route 3 and I-95, off of Route 228. It's just a stone's throw away from many fine restaurants and recreational activities. At home, enjoy the community's private clubhouse, exercise center, and swimming pool. Architecture details echo New England's seacoast style. The traditional look of the cedar siding rooftop dormers the oversized windows, helping The Estates community blend in beautifully with its environment. A wealth of modern amenities set it far apart from the ordinary. The Estates offers the perfect home to suit any contemporary lifestyle.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Deposit: $500 - 1 months rent -- based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Dogs
limit: 2
rent: $75/month per dog.
Cats
limit: 2
rent: $50/month per cat.
Parking Details: Parking Lot;Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Estates have any available units?
The Estates has 3 units available starting at $2,172 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Estates have?
Some of The Estates's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Estates currently offering any rent specials?
The Estates is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Estates pet-friendly?
Yes, The Estates is pet friendly.
Does The Estates offer parking?
Yes, The Estates offers parking.
Does The Estates have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Estates offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Estates have a pool?
Yes, The Estates has a pool.
Does The Estates have accessible units?
Yes, The Estates has accessible units.
Does The Estates have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Estates has units with dishwashers.
Does The Estates have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Estates has units with air conditioning.
