Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub carpet granite counters ice maker oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities accessible clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool garage hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed 24hr maintenance bbq/grill fire pit key fob access online portal smoke-free community

Nestled along the Weir River minutes from Nantasket Beach, The Estates is an easy commute from this idyllic environment to local employment centers and South Shore, is twenty miles south of Boston, nine miles from Route 3 and I-95, off of Route 228. It's just a stone's throw away from many fine restaurants and recreational activities. At home, enjoy the community's private clubhouse, exercise center, and swimming pool. Architecture details echo New England's seacoast style. The traditional look of the cedar siding rooftop dormers the oversized windows, helping The Estates community blend in beautifully with its environment. A wealth of modern amenities set it far apart from the ordinary. The Estates offers the perfect home to suit any contemporary lifestyle.