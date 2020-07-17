13 Silver Brook Ln

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher gym air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym game room

GORGEOUS single family detached condo at Silver Brook Farm. Home offers 3 levels of open spacious floor plan w/sun-drenched rooms providing plenty of living space for the entire family. Main level has beautiful kitchen w/kitchen island, corian counters, ss appliances (incl brand new fridge, newer dishwasher & microwave), large dining area next to beautiful sunroom leading to the deck. Kitchen also opens to large spacious family room w/gas fireplace, cathedral ceilings, gleaming hardwood floors. French doors lead into the office. Master bedroom suite w/walk-in California style closet, full bath, separate tub, separate shower, double vanity/sink. And 2nd bedroom rounds off this level. 2nd floor loft offers yet another sun drenched room which is easily a 3rd bedroom, as well as lrge walk in cedar closet. And there's more...huge finished, walk-out lower level w/game room, exercise room & yet another room which could even be a 4th bedroom. Interior just painted. Brand new Carpets. New A/C.