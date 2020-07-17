All apartments in Plymouth County
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:09 AM

13 Silver Brook Ln

13 Silver Brook Lane · (781) 293-2900
Location

13 Silver Brook Lane, Plymouth County, MA 02061

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 13 · Avail. now

$3,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 3200 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
gym
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
game room
GORGEOUS single family detached condo at Silver Brook Farm. Home offers 3 levels of open spacious floor plan w/sun-drenched rooms providing plenty of living space for the entire family. Main level has beautiful kitchen w/kitchen island, corian counters, ss appliances (incl brand new fridge, newer dishwasher & microwave), large dining area next to beautiful sunroom leading to the deck. Kitchen also opens to large spacious family room w/gas fireplace, cathedral ceilings, gleaming hardwood floors. French doors lead into the office. Master bedroom suite w/walk-in California style closet, full bath, separate tub, separate shower, double vanity/sink. And 2nd bedroom rounds off this level. 2nd floor loft offers yet another sun drenched room which is easily a 3rd bedroom, as well as lrge walk in cedar closet. And there's more...huge finished, walk-out lower level w/game room, exercise room & yet another room which could even be a 4th bedroom. Interior just painted. Brand new Carpets. New A/C.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13 Silver Brook Ln have any available units?
13 Silver Brook Ln has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13 Silver Brook Ln have?
Some of 13 Silver Brook Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13 Silver Brook Ln currently offering any rent specials?
13 Silver Brook Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13 Silver Brook Ln pet-friendly?
No, 13 Silver Brook Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plymouth County.
Does 13 Silver Brook Ln offer parking?
No, 13 Silver Brook Ln does not offer parking.
Does 13 Silver Brook Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13 Silver Brook Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13 Silver Brook Ln have a pool?
No, 13 Silver Brook Ln does not have a pool.
Does 13 Silver Brook Ln have accessible units?
No, 13 Silver Brook Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 13 Silver Brook Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13 Silver Brook Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 13 Silver Brook Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13 Silver Brook Ln has units with air conditioning.
