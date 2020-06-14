76 Apartments for rent in Peabody, MA with gym

Tanner City: where home feels like a good leather glove!

Peabody, Massachusetts, aka "Tanner City" or "Leather City," is known for its glorified past as an important city for New England's leather industry. The tanneries may now be closed, but the local high school sports teams still carry the pride, "Go Tanners!" You can find Peabody and its 51,000 residents in the North Shore region of Essex County. Warm summers and cold, snowy winters are par for the course in this area. Snowfall approaches 100 inches annually, so don't forget your snowblower. Cost of living in Peabody is high – more than 30 percent above the greater U.S. – but unemployment is slightly lower in the area than in the whole of Massachusetts. Peabody is a short two mile broom ride away from Salem, and 15 miles from Boston. See more