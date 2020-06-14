Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:13 AM

76 Apartments for rent in Peabody, MA with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Peabody renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list of... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:41am
Proctor
3 Units Available
Essex Apartments
1 Avalon Dr, Peabody, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Essex Apartment Homes in Peabody, Massachusetts, are freshly renovated in designer colonial style. Each unit has laundry and a patio or balcony. There is a resort pool in the center of the complex.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
West Peabody
44 Units Available
Highlands at Dearborn
19 Magnolia Way, Peabody, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,220
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,935
1340 sqft
One- to three-bedroom units off I-95 and Highway 1. Luxurious interiors include stainless steel kitchen appliances, real granite counters, fireplace and in-unit laundry. Clubhouse features gym, pool, yoga and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
Proctor
21 Units Available
14 North
1000 Crane Brook Way, Peabody, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,826
940 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,034
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,888
1396 sqft
Stylish, unique granite countertops and finished cabinetry in these recently renovated apartments near I-95 and Route 114. Residents have access to resort-style amenities for maximum comfort: basketball and tennis courts, pool, hot tub, 24-hour gym.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Peabody Town Center
1 Unit Available
8 Crowninshield Street 101
8 Crowninshield Street, Peabody, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1200 sqft
Well maintained condominium near downtown Peabody - Property Id: 220213 Spacious easy living at its finest open concept living/dining room condominium with FREE Internet in Peabody convenient distance from Boston, features the only unit in the
Results within 1 mile of Peabody
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 06:09am
South Salem
17 Units Available
Hawthorne Commons
205 Highland Ave, Salem, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,770
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1080 sqft
Close to Nathan Bowditch and Salem High Schools and a short drive to Salem State University and Winter Island. Spacious, pet-friendly units with fully equipped kitchens and abundant storage.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 06:07am
13 Units Available
Endicott Green
180 Newbury St, Danvers, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,820
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,030
1169 sqft
You will find the ultimate in apartment home living in Endicott Green apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
3 Units Available
Lynnfield Commons
375 Broadway, Lynnfield, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,366
1162 sqft
Prime location just 15 minutes north of Downtown Boston. Open, spacious floor plans and charming New England architecture with updated finishes. Community is pet-friendly and has outdoor pool and sun deck.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 11:09am
North Salem
1 Unit Available
70-92 Boston Street - 203
70-92 Boston Street, Salem, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1022 sqft
Amenities • Free Fitness Center • Community Room • Pet-Friendly w/ Fenced in Dog Park (Additional fees may apply) • Nearby to Commuter Rail & Salem's Shops and Restaurants • Electronic Access Card Reader (FOB System) • CCTV Security System at

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 11:09am
North Salem
1 Unit Available
28 Goodhue Street - 208C
28 Goodhue Street, Salem, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1072 sqft
Amenities • Free On-Site Storage Space • Free Fitness Center • Community Room • On-Site Parking Available • Covered Parking (Some Apartments) • Pet-Friendly w/ Fenced in Dog Park • Nearby to Commuter Rail & Salem's Shops and Restaurants • Electronic
Results within 5 miles of Peabody
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 07:01am
Oakland Vale
15 Units Available
The Residences at Stevens Pond
1 Founders Way, Saugus, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,810
1016 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1336 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently situated just minutes from US-1, I-95 and I-93 for easy commuting. Luxury units feature laundry, garbage disposal and dishwasher. Pet-friendly community has pool, playground, gym, parking, fire pit and more.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 06:56am
Montrose
20 Units Available
Everly
14 Audubon Rd, Wakefield, MA
Studio
$2,030
632 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,180
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,328
1150 sqft
Offering 1- to 3-bedroom apartments, this development includes amenities like granite counters, in-unit laundry, stainless steel, walk-in closets, patios or balconies, microwaves and extra storage. The community is pet-friendly
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Salem
14 Units Available
Bell at Salem Station
190 Bridge St, Salem, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,985
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,355
1285 sqft
Downtown and the train station are within walking distance. Close to I-95 for easy freeway access. Open-plan 1-2 bedroom houses and apartments in complex with gym, pool and conference center.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Oakland Vale
18 Units Available
Avalon Saugus
861 Broadway, Saugus, MA
Studio
$1,795
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,925
935 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
1213 sqft
Avalon Saugus features spacious studio, one and two bedroom apartments conveniently located off Route 1 in Saugus. Modern interiors feature stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and washers and dryers in all homes.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
12 Units Available
The Landing at Vinnin Square
330 Paradise Rd, Swampscott, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,948
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,485
1257 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A waterfront community in the Vinnin Square area. Updated interiors with granite countertops, walk-in closets, and a patio or balcony. On-site pool, tennis court, guest suites and playground. Green community.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
2 Units Available
Beverly Commons
0 Beverly Commons Dr, Beverly, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,824
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Amazing location on Boston's North Shore with easy access to the MBTA Commuter Rail's North Beverly Stop. Tranquil community with a fitness center and swimming pool. Traditional apartments with newly remodeled kitchens and baths.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
13 Units Available
MarketStreet Apartments
150 King Rail Dr, Lynnfield, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,538
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,375
1232 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments in Lynnfield within proximity of premier shopping and dining establishments. This smoke-free community includes underground parking for tenants, pool, fitness center and 24-hour maintenance. Apartments feature large balconies, granite countertops and fireplaces.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 08:17am
1 Unit Available
2 Harvest
2 Harvest Drive, Essex County, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
First floor open concept 1 bedroom available immediately! This one bedroom features a large open kitchen with granite counters, a breakfast bar, and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Oak Island
1 Unit Available
510 Revere Beach Blvd
510 Revere Beach Boulevard, Revere, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1024 sqft
The RENT INCLUDES CENTRAL HEAT/ AC/ HOT WATER!!! - The RENT INCLUDES CENTRAL HEAT/ AC/ HOT WATER!!! *****LIBERAL SIGN ON TERMS...*....Ocean Front Living at its Best.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
110 Haverhill St 711
110 Haverhill Street, Middlesex County, MA
Studio
$2,400
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Beautiful Studio with in-unit laundry ~NO FEE~ - Property Id: 222725 ~NO FEE~ Spacious studio apartment steps to Green Line, Orange Line, and North Station with tons of restaurants, bars, and shopping all around.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
1002 Paradise Rd
1002 Paradise Road, Swampscott, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1171 sqft
SUMMIT ESTATES - Desirable sunny and bright 3rd floor 2 bedrooms, 2 newer bathrooms condo with oversized fully appliance kitchen, large living-dining room, master bedroom with full bath and walk-in closet.
Results within 10 miles of Peabody
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 07:03am
Crescent Beach
12 Units Available
Ocean 650
650 Ocean Ave, Revere, MA
Studio
$1,737
509 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,027
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,191
1073 sqft
Shoreside living with 3.5 miles of beachfront. Just 10 minutes from Logan Airport, these apartments offer amenities including ocean views, bike storage, a fitness center, and more.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 06:58am
Wellington
17 Units Available
Rivers Edge
100 Rivers Edge Dr, Medford, MA
Studio
$2,105
620 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,223
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,680
1161 sqft
Minutes from the Malden River and the Fellsway. Updated interiors with fireplaces, granite countertops, hardwood floors and lots of storage. On-site pool, coffee bar, business center, gym and game room.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:17am
Broadway
8 Units Available
One Webster Apartments
1 Webster Ave, Chelsea, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,850
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,359
926 sqft
Provides easy access to commuting routes, such as I-93 and Route 1. One- and two-bedroom apartments with oversized windows, gourmet-style kitchens and carpeted bedrooms. Laundry, resort-style swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center located on-site.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 06:13am
Oak Grove - Pine Banks
13 Units Available
The Washingtons
102 Washington St, Melrose, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,085
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,590
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This community's numerous amenities include a trash valet, gym, fire pit and garage parking. Units feature walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Oakdale Park and the Melrose Family YMCS are both nearby.
City Guide for Peabody, MA

Tanner City: where home feels like a good leather glove!

Peabody, Massachusetts, aka "Tanner City" or "Leather City," is known for its glorified past as an important city for New England's leather industry. The tanneries may now be closed, but the local high school sports teams still carry the pride, "Go Tanners!" You can find Peabody and its 51,000 residents in the North Shore region of Essex County. Warm summers and cold, snowy winters are par for the course in this area. Snowfall approaches 100 inches annually, so don't forget your snowblower. Cost of living in Peabody is high – more than 30 percent above the greater U.S. – but unemployment is slightly lower in the area than in the whole of Massachusetts. Peabody is a short two mile broom ride away from Salem, and 15 miles from Boston. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Peabody, MA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Peabody renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

