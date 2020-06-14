76 Apartments for rent in Peabody, MA with gym
Tanner City: where home feels like a good leather glove!
Peabody, Massachusetts, aka "Tanner City" or "Leather City," is known for its glorified past as an important city for New England's leather industry. The tanneries may now be closed, but the local high school sports teams still carry the pride, "Go Tanners!" You can find Peabody and its 51,000 residents in the North Shore region of Essex County. Warm summers and cold, snowy winters are par for the course in this area. Snowfall approaches 100 inches annually, so don't forget your snowblower. Cost of living in Peabody is high – more than 30 percent above the greater U.S. – but unemployment is slightly lower in the area than in the whole of Massachusetts. Peabody is a short two mile broom ride away from Salem, and 15 miles from Boston. See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Peabody renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.