Essex Apartments

Amenities
With a premier address on the North Shore, Essex is home to a wonderful collection of Peabody apartments that come in one- and two-bedroom floor plans with loft and townhome options. Each of these amazing apartments come with luxury features like a private patio or balcony, central air-conditioning, spacious closets and in-unit washer and dryers. Members also get to take advantage of a range of community amenities, such as a landscaped barbecue and picnic area, playground, sparkling swimming pool and planned resident activities. In a nutshell, our apartments in Essex County have everything you need to live comfortably in Massachusetts.