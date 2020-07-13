All apartments in Peabody
Essex Apartments

1 Avalon Dr · (508) 680-7252
logo
Rent Special
Blowout Rates! --- ***WE ARE OPEN FOR IN-PERSON TOURS*** -- Blowout rates if you move in within 30 days, otherwise add $50 to 1BR price or $100 to Townhome online pricing! Huuuuge special! Hurry now!
Location

1 Avalon Dr, Peabody, MA 01960
Proctor

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3122 · Avail. Aug 9

$2,464

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1225 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Essex Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
furnished
hardwood floors
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
24hr gym
pet friendly
accepts section 8
alarm system
bike storage
car wash area
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
e-payments
game room
green community
guest parking
internet access
internet cafe
lobby
new construction
online portal
package receiving
pool table
With a premier address on the North Shore, Essex is home to a wonderful collection of Peabody apartments that come in one- and two-bedroom floor plans with loft and townhome options. Each of these amazing apartments come with luxury features like a private patio or balcony, central air-conditioning, spacious closets and in-unit washer and dryers. Members also get to take advantage of a range of community amenities, such as a landscaped barbecue and picnic area, playground, sparkling swimming pool and planned resident activities. In a nutshell, our apartments in Essex County have everything you need to live comfortably in Massachusetts.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Deposit: $750
Move-in Fees: $115 holding fee; $40 gym card fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $75
restrictions: Breed Restricitions
Storage Details: Storage available for an extra fee of $20-$40/ month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Essex Apartments have any available units?
Essex Apartments has a unit available for $2,464 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Essex Apartments have?
Some of Essex Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Essex Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Essex Apartments is offering the following rent specials: Blowout Rates! --- ***WE ARE OPEN FOR IN-PERSON TOURS*** -- Blowout rates if you move in within 30 days, otherwise add $50 to 1BR price or $100 to Townhome online pricing! Huuuuge special! Hurry now!
Is Essex Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Essex Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Essex Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Essex Apartments offers parking.
Does Essex Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Essex Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Essex Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Essex Apartments has a pool.
Does Essex Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Essex Apartments has accessible units.
Does Essex Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Essex Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Essex Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Essex Apartments has units with air conditioning.
