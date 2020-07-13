Essex Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range furnished hardwood floors bathtub ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking 24hr gym pet friendly accepts section 8 alarm system bike storage car wash area clubhouse coffee bar courtyard e-payments game room green community guest parking internet access internet cafe lobby new construction online portal package receiving pool table

With a premier address on the North Shore, Essex is home to a wonderful collection of Peabody apartments that come in one- and two-bedroom floor plans with loft and townhome options. Each of these amazing apartments come with luxury features like a private patio or balcony, central air-conditioning, spacious closets and in-unit washer and dryers. Members also get to take advantage of a range of community amenities, such as a landscaped barbecue and picnic area, playground, sparkling swimming pool and planned resident activities. In a nutshell, our apartments in Essex County have everything you need to live comfortably in Massachusetts.