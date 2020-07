Amenities

At the intersection of I-95 and Route 114, 14 North is close enough to enjoy all that Boston has to offer without having to put up with the hustle and bustle of city life. Now offering furnished and unfurnished apartments, these Peabody apartments feature updated kitchens, spacious floor plans, and thoughtful details including sleek Whirlpool appliances, marble vanities, private patios and balconies, and large closets. Select apartment homes feature gas fireplaces, lofts, and nine foot ceilings. In addition, residents enjoy access to the sparkling swimming pool, hot tub, basketball court, and state-of-the-art fitness center. Only minutes from shopping, dining, and downtown Boston, 14 North offers the best of apartment living outside of Boston. Enjoy nearby walking trails, shopping at North Shore Mall, or weekend escapes to New Hampshire. Visit today for a personalized tour of your new apartment in Peabody.