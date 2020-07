Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities playground pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking 24hr gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 bike storage cc payments clubhouse coffee bar conference room courtyard dog park e-payments fire pit game room green community guest parking key fob access lobby new construction online portal package receiving pool table smoke-free community yoga

Connect with us for a virtual tour today. Welcome to Cottonwood One Upland, the perfect combination of relaxation, convenience, and style. Offering one, two, and three-bedroom apartments in picturesque Norwood, MA just 20 miles from Downtown Boston. Take it all in at our sparkling pool with sun shelf or leave it all behind on miles of nearby trails. Embrace the outdoor lifestyle with grilling, chilling, or watching a movie under the stars.