Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage pet friendly

4 Bedroom Single Family Home with 2 car garage - Four bedroom 2.5 bath Colonial with a 2 car garage and partially finished basement. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances and a large dining area that flows to the vaulted ceiling family room or the brick fireplace living room. 4 ample bedrooms, Master suite with large soaking tub lighted mirrors & separate stand up shower, walk in closet. Full bath and laundry room on the second floor. The basement is partially finished with a rec room . 2 car garage and a half acre lot in a great location.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4498704)