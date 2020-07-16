Amenities
50 Irving Dr Walpole MA 02081 - Property Id: 211433
Beautiful sun-drenched home for rent boasting over 1200 square feet of living space in immaculate condition. Featuring 3 bedrooms and 2 baths with gleaming hardwood floors. Off street parking for up to 4 cars and 1 car garage under, plenty of storage space. NO SMOKING and NO PETS.
Close to train station and a quick drive to the highway and area shops/restaurants. Solid credit, verifiable income/employment and favorable references a must.
Tenant(s) to pay brokerage listing fee equal to one months rent. Turbo tenant charges $45 for each adult 18+ application.
Tenant(s) responsible for: first months rent, last months rent, security deposit, brokerage fee and all utilities including water/sewer.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/211433
No Pets Allowed
