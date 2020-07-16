All apartments in Norfolk County
Find more places like 50 Irving Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Norfolk County, MA
/
50 Irving Dr
Last updated April 4 2020 at 11:33 AM

50 Irving Dr

50 Irving Drive · (617) 653-9058
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

50 Irving Drive, Norfolk County, MA 02081

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $2450 · Avail. now

$2,450

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
50 Irving Dr Walpole MA 02081 - Property Id: 211433

Beautiful sun-drenched home for rent boasting over 1200 square feet of living space in immaculate condition. Featuring 3 bedrooms and 2 baths with gleaming hardwood floors. Off street parking for up to 4 cars and 1 car garage under, plenty of storage space. NO SMOKING and NO PETS.

Close to train station and a quick drive to the highway and area shops/restaurants. Solid credit, verifiable income/employment and favorable references a must.

Tenant(s) to pay brokerage listing fee equal to one months rent. Turbo tenant charges $45 for each adult 18+ application.

Tenant(s) responsible for: first months rent, last months rent, security deposit, brokerage fee and all utilities including water/sewer.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/211433
Property Id 211433

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5584270)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 50 Irving Dr have any available units?
50 Irving Dr has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 50 Irving Dr have?
Some of 50 Irving Dr's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 50 Irving Dr currently offering any rent specials?
50 Irving Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 50 Irving Dr pet-friendly?
No, 50 Irving Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Norfolk County.
Does 50 Irving Dr offer parking?
Yes, 50 Irving Dr offers parking.
Does 50 Irving Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 50 Irving Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 50 Irving Dr have a pool?
No, 50 Irving Dr does not have a pool.
Does 50 Irving Dr have accessible units?
No, 50 Irving Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 50 Irving Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 50 Irving Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 50 Irving Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 50 Irving Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 50 Irving Dr?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Waterfall Hills at Canton
55 Waterfall Dr
Canton, MA 02021
Quarry Hills
333 Ricciuti Dr
Quincy, MA 02169
Hamilton Road Apartments
26 Hamilton Road
Brookline, MA 02446
The Residences at Munroe Place
1205 Hancock St
Quincy, MA 02169
Avalon Quincy
229 Quarry St
Quincy, MA 02169
Lincoln Heights
175 Centre St
Quincy, MA 02169
Alister Quincy
500 Falls Blvd
Quincy, MA 02169
The Amelia
10 Faxon Ave
Quincy, MA 02169

Similar Pages

Rockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAMedford, MAMalden, MA
Revere, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MAMarlborough, MALawrence, MANorth Pembroke, MAHingham, MABridgewater, MAHull, MAAbington, MAMilton, MA
Needham, MABraintree Town, MAFranklin, MABrockton, MAFoxborough, MASharon, MACumberland Hill, RIAttleboro, MAWoonsocket, RIWalpole, MARandolph, MANorton Center, MA

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Becker CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of Music
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity