Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

50 Irving Dr Walpole MA 02081 - Property Id: 211433



Beautiful sun-drenched home for rent boasting over 1200 square feet of living space in immaculate condition. Featuring 3 bedrooms and 2 baths with gleaming hardwood floors. Off street parking for up to 4 cars and 1 car garage under, plenty of storage space. NO SMOKING and NO PETS.



Close to train station and a quick drive to the highway and area shops/restaurants. Solid credit, verifiable income/employment and favorable references a must.



Tenant(s) to pay brokerage listing fee equal to one months rent. Turbo tenant charges $45 for each adult 18+ application.



Tenant(s) responsible for: first months rent, last months rent, security deposit, brokerage fee and all utilities including water/sewer.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/211433

Property Id 211433



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5584270)