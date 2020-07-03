All apartments in Needham
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:00 AM

Modera Needham

700 Greendale Avenue · (781) 514-6249
Rent Special
One Month Free! --- Move in by July 31st to enjoy one month rent free! Restrictions apply. Our team is available to help you find your new home. Call today to hear more!
Location

700 Greendale Avenue, Needham, MA 02494

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 11310 · Avail. Jul 28

$3,571

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1212 sqft

Unit 11402 · Avail. now

$3,797

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1205 sqft

Unit 11317 · Avail. now

$3,822

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1205 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
valet service
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bike storage
coffee bar
internet access
internet cafe
key fob access
pool table
yoga
Needham Massachusetts has come a long way since its humble beginnings when it was first established in 1680. Evolving from farms and mills to a high tech, affluent suburb located just ten scenic miles southwest of downtown Boston, Massachusetts, right on Route 128.Following in step with the quaint history of the area, we insisted -- every step of the way -- that great care would be taken to build a property that reflected the surrounding, close-knit community, established culture and high expectations people have come to expect in Needham. And we are confident Modera Needham delivers on all these points without a single oversight.Just a stones throw from the Charles River, todays urban sophisticates both individuals and families will find Modera Needham to be far more than just a place to live. But a place to experience an extraordinary lifestyle. Each expansive one-, two- and three-bedroom townhome; and spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment, offers a seemingly endless array of premium grade features, comforts and amenities providing individuals, couples and families every comfort, recreation and pleasure they could ever want. Day and night. At home youre surrounded by fine quartz countertops, walk-in closets, custom cabinetry, full-size washer and dryer, and valet dry cleaning service. You even have built-in USB ports that keep you charged and connected. Quality with every touch. When youre ready for fun, looking to entertain or simply want to relax, you can do so without leaving your property thanks to your exclusive access to a modern, spacious Clubhouse -- purposefully oversized to accommodate all, but never feel crowded. So youll always be able to enjoy the game room, theater, BBQ area, refreshing saltwater pool, fitness center, social areas and more. And thanks to the unique and sought-after location, Modera Needham also puts you in the middle of premium shopping, entertainment options and an elite school system thats within easy walking distance.If you appreciate rich culture, timeless quality, modern comforts and a strong community, allow us to introduce you to Modera Needham.And to welcome you home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Deposit: $500 - 1 months rent -- based on credit
Move-in Fees: $75 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee:
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions:
Dogs
rent: $50/month per dog
Cats
rent: $35/month per cat
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease, Parking Garage: $125/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Modera Needham have any available units?
Modera Needham has 9 units available starting at $3,571 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Modera Needham have?
Some of Modera Needham's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Modera Needham currently offering any rent specials?
Modera Needham is offering the following rent specials: One Month Free! --- Move in by July 31st to enjoy one month rent free! Restrictions apply. Our team is available to help you find your new home. Call today to hear more!
Is Modera Needham pet-friendly?
Yes, Modera Needham is pet friendly.
Does Modera Needham offer parking?
Yes, Modera Needham offers parking.
Does Modera Needham have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Modera Needham offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Modera Needham have a pool?
Yes, Modera Needham has a pool.
Does Modera Needham have accessible units?
No, Modera Needham does not have accessible units.
Does Modera Needham have units with dishwashers?
No, Modera Needham does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Modera Needham have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Modera Needham has units with air conditioning.
