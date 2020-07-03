Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning bathtub fireplace granite counters oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym game room parking pool bbq/grill garage media room valet service cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bike storage coffee bar internet access internet cafe key fob access pool table yoga

Needham Massachusetts has come a long way since its humble beginnings when it was first established in 1680. Evolving from farms and mills to a high tech, affluent suburb located just ten scenic miles southwest of downtown Boston, Massachusetts, right on Route 128.Following in step with the quaint history of the area, we insisted -- every step of the way -- that great care would be taken to build a property that reflected the surrounding, close-knit community, established culture and high expectations people have come to expect in Needham. And we are confident Modera Needham delivers on all these points without a single oversight.Just a stones throw from the Charles River, todays urban sophisticates both individuals and families will find Modera Needham to be far more than just a place to live. But a place to experience an extraordinary lifestyle. Each expansive one-, two- and three-bedroom townhome; and spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment, offers a seemingly endless array of premium grade features, comforts and amenities providing individuals, couples and families every comfort, recreation and pleasure they could ever want. Day and night. At home youre surrounded by fine quartz countertops, walk-in closets, custom cabinetry, full-size washer and dryer, and valet dry cleaning service. You even have built-in USB ports that keep you charged and connected. Quality with every touch. When youre ready for fun, looking to entertain or simply want to relax, you can do so without leaving your property thanks to your exclusive access to a modern, spacious Clubhouse -- purposefully oversized to accommodate all, but never feel crowded. So youll always be able to enjoy the game room, theater, BBQ area, refreshing saltwater pool, fitness center, social areas and more. And thanks to the unique and sought-after location, Modera Needham also puts you in the middle of premium shopping, entertainment options and an elite school system thats within easy walking distance.If you appreciate rich culture, timeless quality, modern comforts and a strong community, allow us to introduce you to Modera Needham.And to welcome you home.