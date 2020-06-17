All apartments in Newton
Newton, MA
Woodland Station
Woodland Station

1940 Washington Street · (617) 307-7229
Location

1940 Washington Street, Newton, MA 02466
Auburndale

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
24hr gym
pool
pool table
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
internet access
tennis court
Luxury apartments available in a marvelous building right next to the Woodland Station T stop! Walk out your door, hop on the Green (D) Line, head through Chestnut Hill / Brookline, and be at Fenway Park in just over 20 minutes! Fantastic for someone who loves a nice, residential area but needs a quick commute to Boston without their car. If you do drive it's only about 5 minutes to get to route 95 and very convenient to the Mass Pike. It's lLocated right next to the Newton-Wellesly hospital and it's a short drive to Needham as well. There's also several golf courses, parks, tennis courts, and basketball courts close by. The apartment features: -Full Size Washer and Dryer IN UNIT -2 Full Modern Bathrooms with Granite Counters and Ceramic Tiling! -Central Air Conditioning -Contemporary kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances -Cherry Cabinets -Granite Countertops -Built-in Microwave -Dishwasher and Disposal -Pendant Lighting -Luxurious Berber Carpeting -High Ceilings -Gorgeous Community Clubroom with Fireplace -Sports bar area with flat screen televisions and billiards tables -24-Hour State-of-the-Art fitness center! -Business center with Wi-Fi, printer, copier and fax equipment -Elegant conference / private dining room -Heated outdoor pool! -Patio area with BBQ grills -On-site Professional Management -24-Hour Emergency Maintenance -Right next to Green Line T stop -Cats and Dogs OK -NO BROKER'S FEE

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Woodland Station have any available units?
Woodland Station doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newton, MA.
What amenities does Woodland Station have?
Some of Woodland Station's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Woodland Station currently offering any rent specials?
Woodland Station isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Woodland Station pet-friendly?
Yes, Woodland Station is pet friendly.
Does Woodland Station offer parking?
No, Woodland Station does not offer parking.
Does Woodland Station have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Woodland Station offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Woodland Station have a pool?
Yes, Woodland Station has a pool.
Does Woodland Station have accessible units?
No, Woodland Station does not have accessible units.
Does Woodland Station have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Woodland Station has units with dishwashers.
Does Woodland Station have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Woodland Station has units with air conditioning.
