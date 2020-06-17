Amenities

Luxury apartments available in a marvelous building right next to the Woodland Station T stop! Walk out your door, hop on the Green (D) Line, head through Chestnut Hill / Brookline, and be at Fenway Park in just over 20 minutes! Fantastic for someone who loves a nice, residential area but needs a quick commute to Boston without their car. If you do drive it's only about 5 minutes to get to route 95 and very convenient to the Mass Pike. It's lLocated right next to the Newton-Wellesly hospital and it's a short drive to Needham as well. There's also several golf courses, parks, tennis courts, and basketball courts close by. The apartment features: -Full Size Washer and Dryer IN UNIT -2 Full Modern Bathrooms with Granite Counters and Ceramic Tiling! -Central Air Conditioning -Contemporary kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances -Cherry Cabinets -Granite Countertops -Built-in Microwave -Dishwasher and Disposal -Pendant Lighting -Luxurious Berber Carpeting -High Ceilings -Gorgeous Community Clubroom with Fireplace -Sports bar area with flat screen televisions and billiards tables -24-Hour State-of-the-Art fitness center! -Business center with Wi-Fi, printer, copier and fax equipment -Elegant conference / private dining room -Heated outdoor pool! -Patio area with BBQ grills -On-site Professional Management -24-Hour Emergency Maintenance -Right next to Green Line T stop -Cats and Dogs OK -NO BROKER'S FEE



Terms: One year lease