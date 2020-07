Amenities

Spacious and sunny, large one bedroom apartment in the desirable Hammond Gardens Condos in Chestnut Hill. Large living room that leads to the dining room and/or King size bedroom. Hardwood floors, except tile in the kitchen and bathroom. There are stack-able laundry hook ups in the unit or opt for coin op in the building next door. One deeded parking space out your back door. Heat/hot water included. No pets and no smoking. Email or text Adam for a video link if interested.



Terms: One year lease