Last updated June 29 2020 at 3:04 PM

394 Langley Rd.

394 Langley Road · (860) 424-2782
Location

394 Langley Road, Newton, MA 02459
Bowen - Thompsonville

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
AVAILABLE AUGUST 1ST. Large, modern garden-level studio on Langley Road in Newton, just a 15-minute walk to the D Line at Newton Center and a short drive to the Chestnut Hill and Atrium Malls. Includes heat and hot water, new hardwood flooring, renovated kitchen with granite counter, large living/bedroom area, built-in air conditioning, full tiled bath, plenty of closet space, and laundry facilities are available on site. Apartment is cable/Internet-ready. Parking for one car is included. Perfect for a graduate student or working professional. Call today for a showing Dan: 860-424-2782 or dan@eastcoastrealty (dot) com!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 394 Langley Rd. have any available units?
394 Langley Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newton, MA.
What amenities does 394 Langley Rd. have?
Some of 394 Langley Rd.'s amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 394 Langley Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
394 Langley Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 394 Langley Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 394 Langley Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newton.
Does 394 Langley Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 394 Langley Rd. offers parking.
Does 394 Langley Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 394 Langley Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 394 Langley Rd. have a pool?
No, 394 Langley Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 394 Langley Rd. have accessible units?
No, 394 Langley Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 394 Langley Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 394 Langley Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 394 Langley Rd. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 394 Langley Rd. has units with air conditioning.
