394 Langley Rd.

AVAILABLE AUGUST 1ST. Large, modern garden-level studio on Langley Road in Newton, just a 15-minute walk to the D Line at Newton Center and a short drive to the Chestnut Hill and Atrium Malls. Includes heat and hot water, new hardwood flooring, renovated kitchen with granite counter, large living/bedroom area, built-in air conditioning, full tiled bath, plenty of closet space, and laundry facilities are available on site. Apartment is cable/Internet-ready. Parking for one car is included. Perfect for a graduate student or working professional. Call today for a showing Dan: 860-424-2782 or dan@eastcoastrealty (dot) com!



Terms: One year lease