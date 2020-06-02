All apartments in Newton
Find more places like 26 Park St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newton, MA
/
26 Park St.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM

26 Park St.

26 Park Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newton
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

26 Park Street, Newton, MA 02458
Newton Corner

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
Holy Moly! All the bells and whistles! Large sunken living room, FREE OFF STREET PARKING FOR 2 CARS! Heat and hot water included! Dishwasher, ceilings fans. Loft style with bedroom upstairs. MBTA 57 bus! Great price! LEASE TO END 8/31 CONTACT: Rental Form inquiries (see below) will be responded to FASTEST. Email is second best. Search all of our listings: http://www.club-realty.com/rentals/search To Save 10% on any broker fee use our online rental form here: http://www.club-realty.com/rentalform ___________________________________________________________ Save 15% on any fee by following us on social media http://www.instagram.com/clubrealtyboston _ http://www.facebook.com/clubrealtyboston Learn About the Neighborhood: http://www.club-realty.com/Areas To Search Nearby Parking: http://www.club-realty.com/Parking To Read Testimonials about our Services: http://www.club-realty.com/Testimonials To Search Similar Condos for Sale http://www.club-realty.com/Condos To View Our HD Youtube Apartment Videos: https://www.youtube.com/user/ClubRealtyBoston Search our available individual bedrooms for rent: http://ag002895.speedhatch.com/rentals/group/1278932 Now hiring agents, interns & admins at Club Realty: http://www.club-realty.com/careers Out of state renting?? Virtual Tours and HD Video showings available upon request! (Facetime, Skype) WE ACCEPT MAJOR CREDIT CARDS & E-PAYMENTS FOR DEPOSITS!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26 Park St. have any available units?
26 Park St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newton, MA.
What amenities does 26 Park St. have?
Some of 26 Park St.'s amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26 Park St. currently offering any rent specials?
26 Park St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26 Park St. pet-friendly?
No, 26 Park St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newton.
Does 26 Park St. offer parking?
Yes, 26 Park St. does offer parking.
Does 26 Park St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26 Park St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26 Park St. have a pool?
No, 26 Park St. does not have a pool.
Does 26 Park St. have accessible units?
No, 26 Park St. does not have accessible units.
Does 26 Park St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26 Park St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 26 Park St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 26 Park St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodland Park
264 Grove Street
Newton, MA 02466
Avalon at Newton Highlands
99 Needham St
Newton, MA 02461
Woodland Station
1940 Washington St
Newton, MA 02466
Lincoln Street Apartments
8 Lincoln Street
Newton, MA 02461

Similar Pages

Newton 1 BedroomsNewton 2 Bedrooms
Newton Dog Friendly ApartmentsNewton Pet Friendly Places
Newton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MA
Waltham, MASomerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MA
Brockton, MAWoburn, MAFall River, MAWatertown Town, MAWarwick, RILawrence, MAPeabody, MALexington, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Auburndale
Newton Highlands

Apartments Near Colleges

Boston CollegeMount Ida College
Lasell CollegeRhode Island College
Providence College