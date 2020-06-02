26 Park St.

Amenities
Holy Moly! All the bells and whistles! Large sunken living room, FREE OFF STREET PARKING FOR 2 CARS! Heat and hot water included! Dishwasher, ceilings fans. Loft style with bedroom upstairs. MBTA 57 bus! Great price! LEASE TO END 8/31 CONTACT: Rental Form inquiries (see below) will be responded to FASTEST. Email is second best. Search all of our listings: http://www.club-realty.com/rentals/search To Save 10% on any broker fee use our online rental form here: http://www.club-realty.com/rentalform ___________________________________________________________ Save 15% on any fee by following us on social media http://www.instagram.com/clubrealtyboston _ http://www.facebook.com/clubrealtyboston Learn About the Neighborhood: http://www.club-realty.com/Areas To Search Nearby Parking: http://www.club-realty.com/Parking To Read Testimonials about our Services: http://www.club-realty.com/Testimonials To Search Similar Condos for Sale http://www.club-realty.com/Condos To View Our HD Youtube Apartment Videos: https://www.youtube.com/user/ClubRealtyBoston Search our available individual bedrooms for rent: http://ag002895.speedhatch.com/rentals/group/1278932 Now hiring agents, interns & admins at Club Realty: http://www.club-realty.com/careers Out of state renting?? Virtual Tours and HD Video showings available upon request! (Facetime, Skype) WE ACCEPT MAJOR CREDIT CARDS & E-PAYMENTS FOR DEPOSITS!
Terms: One year lease