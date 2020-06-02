26 Park St.

Amenities

hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher parking some paid utils

Holy Moly! All the bells and whistles! Large sunken living room, FREE OFF STREET PARKING FOR 2 CARS! Heat and hot water included! Dishwasher, ceilings fans. Loft style with bedroom upstairs. MBTA 57 bus! Great price! LEASE TO END 8/31



Terms: One year lease