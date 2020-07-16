22 Dale St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Available September 1st. Turn-key townhouse in convenient location a short stroll to Needham Heights train & restaurants. Many updates throughout including refinished dark walnut floors, new kitchen tile, updated bathrooms, and recently finished basement rec room. General repairs include newer roof, windows, blinds, AC unit, deck, and fence. Two car garage parking with plenty of driveway space for additional cars. Master Suite with good closet space and en-suite bathroom with double vanity and tiled shower. Central AC and gas heat throughout. Breakfast area off of the kitchen leads to the new deck and private yard space perfect for BBQ and entertaining.