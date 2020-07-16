All apartments in Needham
Find more places like 22 Dale St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Needham, MA
/
22 Dale St
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:17 PM

22 Dale St

22 Dale Street · (781) 640-6658
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Needham
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

22 Dale Street, Needham, MA 02494

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 22 · Avail. now

$4,200

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Available September 1st. Turn-key townhouse in convenient location a short stroll to Needham Heights train & restaurants. Many updates throughout including refinished dark walnut floors, new kitchen tile, updated bathrooms, and recently finished basement rec room. General repairs include newer roof, windows, blinds, AC unit, deck, and fence. Two car garage parking with plenty of driveway space for additional cars. Master Suite with good closet space and en-suite bathroom with double vanity and tiled shower. Central AC and gas heat throughout. Breakfast area off of the kitchen leads to the new deck and private yard space perfect for BBQ and entertaining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22 Dale St have any available units?
22 Dale St has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 22 Dale St have?
Some of 22 Dale St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22 Dale St currently offering any rent specials?
22 Dale St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22 Dale St pet-friendly?
No, 22 Dale St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Needham.
Does 22 Dale St offer parking?
Yes, 22 Dale St offers parking.
Does 22 Dale St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22 Dale St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22 Dale St have a pool?
No, 22 Dale St does not have a pool.
Does 22 Dale St have accessible units?
No, 22 Dale St does not have accessible units.
Does 22 Dale St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22 Dale St has units with dishwashers.
Does 22 Dale St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 22 Dale St has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 22 Dale St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Charles River Landing
300 2nd Ave
Needham, MA 02494
Hamilton Highlands
757 Highland Ave
Needham, MA 02494
The Kendrick
275 Second Ave
Needham, MA 02494
Modera Needham
700 Greendale Avenue
Needham, MA 02494

Similar Pages

Needham 1 BedroomsNeedham 2 Bedrooms
Needham Apartments with ParkingNeedham Dog Friendly Apartments
Needham Pet Friendly PlacesRockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAMedford, MA
Manchester, NHMalden, MARevere, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHChelsea, MAWilmington, MAEverett, MASalem, MAMelrose, MACranston, RI
Dedham, MARandolph, MASaugus, MADanvers, MAWakefield, MAMethuen Town, MAEast Providence, RIHudson, MAAndover, MAWoonsocket, RI

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Becker CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of Music
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity