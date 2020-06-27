All apartments in Needham
Needham, MA
Charles River Landing
Charles River Landing

300 2nd Ave · (781) 859-0270
Rent Special
Up to 1.5 month free on select homes! Reduced deposit of $250 with approved credit.
Location

300 2nd Ave, Needham, MA 02494

Price and availability

VERIFIED 10 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1124 · Avail. Sep 11

$2,256

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 792 sqft

Unit 4146 · Avail. Sep 11

$2,341

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 792 sqft

Unit 4152 · Avail. now

$2,359

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 792 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2134 · Avail. now

$3,157

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1379 sqft

Unit 2144 · Avail. now

$3,165

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1588 sqft

Unit 1118 · Avail. now

$3,207

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1588 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Charles River Landing.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
gym
parking
pool
pool table
garage
internet access
dogs allowed
cats allowed
pet friendly
Charles River Landing boasts remarkable amenities and luxury apartments in Needham, Massachusetts. Take advantage of private courtyards with resort-style pool and outdoor fireplace, controlled-access private garage, fitness center, and HDTV sports lounge complete with billiards. Now offering furnished and unfurnished apartments, these Needham apartments feature spacious master suites with oversized closets, hardwood and travertine flooring, high ceilings, full-sized washer/dryer, and a gourmet kitchen complete with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy stylish details, high ceilings, and custom color accent walls in addition to premier resident services. Located on the bank of the Charles River in the New England Business Center, Charles River Landing boasts an ideal location with easy access to the scenic waterfront as well as I-95 and the Mass Pike. See where luxury living and world-class service become one at Charles River Landing.

Nitty Gritty

Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
limit: 2
restrictions: Acceptable animals include domestic cats and dogs. Dogs that are purebreds or mixes of the following breeds are prohibited: Akita, Alaskan Malamute, Chow-Chow, Doberman, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Pit Bull (American Staffordshire Terrier, American Pit Bull Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier), Rottweiler, Saint Bernard, Shar Pei, and Siberian Husky. All other animals including exotic pets are prohibited. All animals must be authorized by management. Please see leasing center for details.
Dogs
rent: 85.00
Cats
rent: 50.00
Parking Details: Surface lot. Other, assigned: $135/month.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Charles River Landing have any available units?
Charles River Landing has 23 units available starting at $2,256 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Charles River Landing have?
Some of Charles River Landing's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Charles River Landing currently offering any rent specials?
Charles River Landing is offering the following rent specials: Up to 1.5 month free on select homes! Reduced deposit of $250 with approved credit.
Is Charles River Landing pet-friendly?
Yes, Charles River Landing is pet friendly.
Does Charles River Landing offer parking?
Yes, Charles River Landing offers parking.
Does Charles River Landing have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Charles River Landing offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Charles River Landing have a pool?
Yes, Charles River Landing has a pool.
Does Charles River Landing have accessible units?
No, Charles River Landing does not have accessible units.
Does Charles River Landing have units with dishwashers?
No, Charles River Landing does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Charles River Landing have units with air conditioning?
No, Charles River Landing does not have units with air conditioning.
