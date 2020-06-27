Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters in unit laundry stainless steel oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse courtyard elevator gym parking pool pool table garage internet access dogs allowed cats allowed pet friendly

Charles River Landing boasts remarkable amenities and luxury apartments in Needham, Massachusetts. Take advantage of private courtyards with resort-style pool and outdoor fireplace, controlled-access private garage, fitness center, and HDTV sports lounge complete with billiards. Now offering furnished and unfurnished apartments, these Needham apartments feature spacious master suites with oversized closets, hardwood and travertine flooring, high ceilings, full-sized washer/dryer, and a gourmet kitchen complete with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy stylish details, high ceilings, and custom color accent walls in addition to premier resident services. Located on the bank of the Charles River in the New England Business Center, Charles River Landing boasts an ideal location with easy access to the scenic waterfront as well as I-95 and the Mass Pike. See where luxury living and world-class service become one at Charles River Landing.