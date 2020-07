Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry w/d hookup oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard fire pit gym game room pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage yoga garage parking 24hr concierge internet access

At The Kendrick by Toll Brothers Apartment Living, you'll open your eyes to new possibilities. Enjoy a Biergarten, library, roof deck, swimming pool and much more, just steps from your home. Furthermore, travel around with ease, between convenient access to I-95, three commuter rail stops, bike paths and trails. Choose from a modern studio to three-bedroom apartments, all of which are fitted with stylish finishes including quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and full glass showers. This is The Kendrick. Made you look.