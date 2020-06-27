Hamilton Highlands

Lease Length: Short term, long term, and flexible lease terms available
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $39
Deposit: Based on Credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open Lot, Detached Garage: $150.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.