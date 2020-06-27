Hamilton Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher furnished patio / balcony in unit laundry carpet ceiling fan granite counters oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse elevator on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly garage parking gym 24hr maintenance bbq/grill package receiving smoke-free community

Webster Green apartments in Needham, MA are just on the outskirts of Boston. Webster Green apartments' convenient location is near I-95 and surrounded by parks and prestigious country clubs. We also are close to the Needham Heights T station and shopping at Marshall's Mall. Our apartment homes feature fully-equipped kitchens, walk-in closets and onsite laundry. Best of all, you'll be able to breathe easy because Webster Green apartments are making the move to smoke-free living.