Needham, MA
Hamilton Highlands
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:14 AM

Hamilton Highlands

757 Highland Ave · (857) 214-4671
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

757 Highland Ave, Needham, MA 02494

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 757-200S · Avail. Aug 11

$2,400

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 978 sqft

Unit 757-108S · Avail. Jul 15

$2,550

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 978 sqft

Unit 757-116N · Avail. Aug 1

$2,550

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 978 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hamilton Highlands.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
garage
parking
gym
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
package receiving
smoke-free community
Webster Green apartments in Needham, MA are just on the outskirts of Boston. Webster Green apartments' convenient location is near I-95 and surrounded by parks and prestigious country clubs. We also are close to the Needham Heights T station and shopping at Marshall's Mall. Our apartment homes feature fully-equipped kitchens, walk-in closets and onsite laundry. Best of all, you'll be able to breathe easy because Webster Green apartments are making the move to smoke-free living.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: Short term, long term, and flexible lease terms available
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $39
Deposit: Based on Credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Dogs
rent: $55 per dog
Cats
rent: $45 per cat
Parking Details: Open Lot, Detached Garage: $150.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Hamilton Highlands have any available units?
Hamilton Highlands has 6 units available starting at $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Hamilton Highlands have?
Some of Hamilton Highlands's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hamilton Highlands currently offering any rent specials?
Hamilton Highlands is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Hamilton Highlands pet-friendly?
Yes, Hamilton Highlands is pet friendly.
Does Hamilton Highlands offer parking?
Yes, Hamilton Highlands offers parking.
Does Hamilton Highlands have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Hamilton Highlands offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Hamilton Highlands have a pool?
No, Hamilton Highlands does not have a pool.
Does Hamilton Highlands have accessible units?
No, Hamilton Highlands does not have accessible units.
Does Hamilton Highlands have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Hamilton Highlands has units with dishwashers.
Does Hamilton Highlands have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Hamilton Highlands has units with air conditioning.
