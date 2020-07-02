7 Village Rock Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool tennis court

Avail 8/1/20. Top floor, 2 bedroom condo unit at highly desirable Natick Village. Unit opens into large living room/open floor space with big coat closet and sliders to balcony/deck. Formal dining area. Galley kitchen with newer electric range, dishwasher, refrigerator and disposal. Spacious master bedroom with double closets. 2nd bedroom with closet. Recently painted living room in cool gray. Carpets throughout. Updated bathroom with wide stone top vanity.Tenant pays all utilities. No smoking. First, last and 1/2 month sec dep due upfront. 1 year lease. Enjoy the amenities at the complex - pool, tennis and fitness center. Laundry facility and plenty of parking. Professionally landscaped. Commuter's dream location. Very close to the West Natick Commuter Rail Station. Leave your car at home. Easy access to route 135 to 9, 27, 126 and 90. TJMaxx, Mathworks, Genzyme near by. Convenient to major shopping centers, restaurants and entertainment.