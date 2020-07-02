All apartments in Middlesex County
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:04 AM

7 Village Rock Lane

7 Village Rock Lane · (508) 736-2347
Location

7 Village Rock Lane, Middlesex County, MA 01760

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7 · Avail. now

$1,750

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 810 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
tennis court
Avail 8/1/20. Top floor, 2 bedroom condo unit at highly desirable Natick Village. Unit opens into large living room/open floor space with big coat closet and sliders to balcony/deck. Formal dining area. Galley kitchen with newer electric range, dishwasher, refrigerator and disposal. Spacious master bedroom with double closets. 2nd bedroom with closet. Recently painted living room in cool gray. Carpets throughout. Updated bathroom with wide stone top vanity.Tenant pays all utilities. No smoking. First, last and 1/2 month sec dep due upfront. 1 year lease. Enjoy the amenities at the complex - pool, tennis and fitness center. Laundry facility and plenty of parking. Professionally landscaped. Commuter's dream location. Very close to the West Natick Commuter Rail Station. Leave your car at home. Easy access to route 135 to 9, 27, 126 and 90. TJMaxx, Mathworks, Genzyme near by. Convenient to major shopping centers, restaurants and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 Village Rock Lane have any available units?
7 Village Rock Lane has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7 Village Rock Lane have?
Some of 7 Village Rock Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 Village Rock Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7 Village Rock Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Village Rock Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7 Village Rock Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Middlesex County.
Does 7 Village Rock Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7 Village Rock Lane offers parking.
Does 7 Village Rock Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7 Village Rock Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Village Rock Lane have a pool?
Yes, 7 Village Rock Lane has a pool.
Does 7 Village Rock Lane have accessible units?
No, 7 Village Rock Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Village Rock Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7 Village Rock Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 7 Village Rock Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 7 Village Rock Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
