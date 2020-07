Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub carpet garbage disposal microwave oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym pool tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center guest parking hot tub internet access key fob access

Located in Burlington, Massachusetts, eaves Burlington offers sensible apartment living with a sensible cost of living. eaves Burlington includes well-equipped kitchens with brand name appliances and private patios and balconies. Residents can enjoy a range of on-site community amenities including an outdoor swimming pool, fitness center, tennis court, and a fully-equipped clubhouse. Only 30 minutes from downtown Boston, this Montgomery County apartment community is conveniently located minutes from the Route I-95/128 technology belt, with nearby public transportation access.