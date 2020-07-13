Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave refrigerator patio / balcony carpet oven range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse courtyard gym on-site laundry parking pool garage package receiving valet service elevator carport dog park hot tub internet access media room

Heritage at Stone Ridge is an ideally situated Burlington, MA apartment community along the Route 128 corridor. These pet-friendly apartments are just minutes away from Routes 3, 93, and I-495 making for less then a 30 minute commute to Boston. A secluded hideaway with New England charm Heritage at Stone Ridge is close to Hanscom Air Force Base and the Lahey Clinic. At Heritage at Stone Ridge, you'll have a choice of spacious homes, even some with fireplaces and in-home washer/dryers. These Burlington apartments also offer upscale amenities such as a movie room and valet dry cleaning service.