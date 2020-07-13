All apartments in Burlington
Find more places like
Heritage at Stone Ridge.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Burlington, MA
/
Heritage at Stone Ridge
Last updated July 13 2020 at 5:51 PM

Heritage at Stone Ridge

2 Littles Brook Ct · (339) 970-3940
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Burlington
See all
Wynnmere
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2 Littles Brook Ct, Burlington, MA 01803
Wynnmere

Price and availability

VERIFIED 44 MIN AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 109 · Avail. Aug 2

$2,845

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1137 sqft

Unit 8 · Avail. Sep 7

$2,870

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1199 sqft

Unit 79 · Avail. Aug 8

$2,875

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1199 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Heritage at Stone Ridge.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
patio / balcony
carpet
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
package receiving
valet service
elevator
carport
dog park
hot tub
internet access
media room
Heritage at Stone Ridge is an ideally situated Burlington, MA apartment community along the Route 128 corridor. These pet-friendly apartments are just minutes away from Routes 3, 93, and I-495 making for less then a 30 minute commute to Boston. A secluded hideaway with New England charm Heritage at Stone Ridge is close to Hanscom Air Force Base and the Lahey Clinic. At Heritage at Stone Ridge, you'll have a choice of spacious homes, even some with fireplaces and in-home washer/dryers. These Burlington apartments also offer upscale amenities such as a movie room and valet dry cleaning service.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: 250
limit: 3
fee: 0
restrictions: null
Dogs
rent: 75
Cats
rent: 50

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Heritage at Stone Ridge have any available units?
Heritage at Stone Ridge has 6 units available starting at $2,845 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Heritage at Stone Ridge have?
Some of Heritage at Stone Ridge's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Heritage at Stone Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
Heritage at Stone Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Heritage at Stone Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, Heritage at Stone Ridge is pet friendly.
Does Heritage at Stone Ridge offer parking?
Yes, Heritage at Stone Ridge offers parking.
Does Heritage at Stone Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Heritage at Stone Ridge offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Heritage at Stone Ridge have a pool?
Yes, Heritage at Stone Ridge has a pool.
Does Heritage at Stone Ridge have accessible units?
No, Heritage at Stone Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does Heritage at Stone Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Heritage at Stone Ridge has units with dishwashers.
Does Heritage at Stone Ridge have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Heritage at Stone Ridge has units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Avalon Burlington
1 Arboretum Way
Burlington, MA 01803
Courtyard at Westgate
107 Westgate Drive
Burlington, MA 01803
Heritage at Bedford Springs
100 Thompson Farm
Burlington, MA 01730
Seven Springs Apartments
1 Seven Springs Lane
Burlington, MA 01803
Eaves Burlington
1 Farms Dr
Burlington, MA 01803

Similar Pages

Burlington 1 BedroomsBurlington 2 BedroomsBurlington 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBurlington Apartments with BalconyBurlington Apartments with ParkingRockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MAFranklin, MANeedham, MAChelsea, MAWilmington, MAEverett, MASalem, MAMelrose, MACranston, RIDanvers, MADedham, MARandolph, MASaugus, MAWakefield, MAMethuen Town, MAEast Providence, RIHudson, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Burlington Town CenterWynnmere

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence CollegeBecker CollegeHult International Business SchoolBerklee College of Music