Amenities
Heritage at Stone Ridge is an ideally situated Burlington, MA apartment community along the Route 128 corridor. These pet-friendly apartments are just minutes away from Routes 3, 93, and I-495 making for less then a 30 minute commute to Boston. A secluded hideaway with New England charm Heritage at Stone Ridge is close to Hanscom Air Force Base and the Lahey Clinic. At Heritage at Stone Ridge, you'll have a choice of spacious homes, even some with fireplaces and in-home washer/dryers. These Burlington apartments also offer upscale amenities such as a movie room and valet dry cleaning service.