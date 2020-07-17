3 Knollcrest Farm Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Luxury Home is being offered for 6 to 12 Month Rental. Stately Colonial Privately set on 2 acres and includes Carriage House with Great Room, Outdoor Salt Water Pool with Cabana PLUS Ice Skating Rink or Sports Court & Children's Playground. Grand First Floor includes Gourmet Kitchen, 2 Story Family Room, Gorgeous Wood Paneled Office, Formal Dinning & Living Rooms, Mudroom, Laundry Room and 2 Garages housing 5 cars. Upstairs are 5 bedrooms on 2nd floor and Au Pair/ Bedroom Suite on 3rd floor. Lower Level features Media, Exercise & Playrooms! Much more here than the pictures show! Located just 22 miles southwest of Boston, close to Commuter Rail & Major Highways. Sherborn is a semi-rural community which has 50% open space, Town Forest, Farm Pond. Boston Magazine consistently ranks Dover/Sherborn Schools #1.