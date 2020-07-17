All apartments in Middlesex County
Last updated May 15 2020 at 9:08 PM

3 Knollcrest Farm Lane

3 Knollcrest Farm Lane · (781) 964-1559
Location

3 Knollcrest Farm Lane, Middlesex County, MA 01770

Price and availability

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$9,000

6 Bed · 8 Bath · 6470 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Luxury Home is being offered for 6 to 12 Month Rental. Stately Colonial Privately set on 2 acres and includes Carriage House with Great Room, Outdoor Salt Water Pool with Cabana PLUS Ice Skating Rink or Sports Court & Children's Playground. Grand First Floor includes Gourmet Kitchen, 2 Story Family Room, Gorgeous Wood Paneled Office, Formal Dinning & Living Rooms, Mudroom, Laundry Room and 2 Garages housing 5 cars. Upstairs are 5 bedrooms on 2nd floor and Au Pair/ Bedroom Suite on 3rd floor. Lower Level features Media, Exercise & Playrooms! Much more here than the pictures show! Located just 22 miles southwest of Boston, close to Commuter Rail & Major Highways. Sherborn is a semi-rural community which has 50% open space, Town Forest, Farm Pond. Boston Magazine consistently ranks Dover/Sherborn Schools #1.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 12 spaces/unit.

