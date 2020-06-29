All apartments in Middlesex County
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

187 America Blvd

187 America Boulevard · (617) 648-9804
Location

187 America Boulevard, Middlesex County, MA 01721

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 187 America Blvd · Avail. Sep 1

$2,550

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1925 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
187 America Blvd Available 09/01/20 FANTASTIC ASHLAND TOWNHOUSE RENTAL - Constructed in 2005 this almost 2000sqft home boasts 2+ bedrooms on three floors. 2.5 baths including master with jacuzzi tub, fireplace, and cathedral ceilings. Second bedroom also with private bath. Loft space with closet for office/play area. Lower level home office/den/guest room with closet space and laundry. Light & bright, this unit includes a large, ceramic tile floor eat in kitchen with copious cabinets, stainless stove, fridge, microwave, and dishwasher+built in desk area PLUS walk out to spacious, private deck. Large, open living room with fireplace. Deep, two car garage with walk in access to lower level. Central Vacuum. 2 miles to Ashland MBTA (less than one hour to Back Bay Station/30 minutes to Worcester Union Station). All public schools are within 2 miles--Boston Magazine 2015 ranks Ashland schools in the top 50 in Massachusetts. Close to Ashland State Park.

(RLNE5898551)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 187 America Blvd have any available units?
187 America Blvd has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 187 America Blvd have?
Some of 187 America Blvd's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 187 America Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
187 America Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 187 America Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 187 America Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Middlesex County.
Does 187 America Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 187 America Blvd offers parking.
Does 187 America Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 187 America Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 187 America Blvd have a pool?
No, 187 America Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 187 America Blvd have accessible units?
No, 187 America Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 187 America Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 187 America Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 187 America Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 187 America Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
