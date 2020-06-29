Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

187 America Blvd Available 09/01/20 FANTASTIC ASHLAND TOWNHOUSE RENTAL - Constructed in 2005 this almost 2000sqft home boasts 2+ bedrooms on three floors. 2.5 baths including master with jacuzzi tub, fireplace, and cathedral ceilings. Second bedroom also with private bath. Loft space with closet for office/play area. Lower level home office/den/guest room with closet space and laundry. Light & bright, this unit includes a large, ceramic tile floor eat in kitchen with copious cabinets, stainless stove, fridge, microwave, and dishwasher+built in desk area PLUS walk out to spacious, private deck. Large, open living room with fireplace. Deep, two car garage with walk in access to lower level. Central Vacuum. 2 miles to Ashland MBTA (less than one hour to Back Bay Station/30 minutes to Worcester Union Station). All public schools are within 2 miles--Boston Magazine 2015 ranks Ashland schools in the top 50 in Massachusetts. Close to Ashland State Park.



(RLNE5898551)