All apartments in Middlesex County
Find more places like 15 Wilson Street, #2 Unit #2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Middlesex County, MA
/
15 Wilson Street, #2 Unit #2
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:09 AM

15 Wilson Street, #2 Unit #2

15 Wilson St · (978) 455-4312
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

15 Wilson St, Middlesex County, MA 01824

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 15 Wilson Street, #2 - 15 Wilson Street Unit #2 · Avail. now

$1,595

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Newly renovated and energy efficient 1 bedroom close Town Center - First floor easy access apartment. Totally renovated 2 years ago. Energy Efficient 100% foam insulation on walls and ceiling, new baseboard heating system by gas. Bedroom is very large 12x16 kitchen 11x15 computer/guest room 9.5'x8', living room 9'x19'. All stainless steel appliances. Washer/dryer in the basement. Sole access to the basement from within the apt. Heat, Hot water, stove are natural gas. Off street parking for 2-3 cars and nice yard. Minutes to Route 3 and 495. Walking distance to center of town and bike trail.

* The Owner will consider a small dog (small= under 30 lbs - No exceptions and there are breed restrictions ) or a cat.
*Smoke Free - Absolutely No Smoking inside or on the property.

(RLNE5671901)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 Wilson Street, #2 Unit #2 have any available units?
15 Wilson Street, #2 Unit #2 has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15 Wilson Street, #2 Unit #2 have?
Some of 15 Wilson Street, #2 Unit #2's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 Wilson Street, #2 Unit #2 currently offering any rent specials?
15 Wilson Street, #2 Unit #2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 Wilson Street, #2 Unit #2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 15 Wilson Street, #2 Unit #2 is pet friendly.
Does 15 Wilson Street, #2 Unit #2 offer parking?
Yes, 15 Wilson Street, #2 Unit #2 offers parking.
Does 15 Wilson Street, #2 Unit #2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15 Wilson Street, #2 Unit #2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 Wilson Street, #2 Unit #2 have a pool?
No, 15 Wilson Street, #2 Unit #2 does not have a pool.
Does 15 Wilson Street, #2 Unit #2 have accessible units?
No, 15 Wilson Street, #2 Unit #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 15 Wilson Street, #2 Unit #2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 15 Wilson Street, #2 Unit #2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15 Wilson Street, #2 Unit #2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 15 Wilson Street, #2 Unit #2 does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 15 Wilson Street, #2 Unit #2?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Windsor at Oak Grove
12 Island Hill Ave
Melrose, MA 02176
Chester Street Apartments
15 Chester Street
Cambridge, MA 02140
Royal Crest Marlboro Apartment Homes
19 Royal Crest Dr
Marlborough, MA 01752
Chauncy Court Apartments
18 Chauncy Street
Cambridge, MA 02138
Watermark Kendall East
300 Kendall St
Cambridge, MA 02142
The Lodge at Ames Pond
1 Ames Hill Dr
Lowell, MA 01876
Avalon Oaks
1 Avalon Dr
Wilmington, MA 01887
Brookside
5-12 Totman Street
Woburn, MA 01854

Similar Pages

Rockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAMedford, MAManchester, NH
Malden, MARevere, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MAMarlborough, MAPeabody, MASaugus, MALynnfield, MAMethuen Town, MAHaverhill, MALawrence, MA
Melrose, MAChelsea, MABelmont, MAEverett, MAHudson, MAReading, MABurlington, MAArlington, MAActon, MAWatertown Town, MAWoburn, MANeedham, MA

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Becker CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of Music
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity