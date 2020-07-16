15 Wilson Street, #2 Unit #2

Amenities
Newly renovated and energy efficient 1 bedroom close Town Center - First floor easy access apartment. Totally renovated 2 years ago. Energy Efficient 100% foam insulation on walls and ceiling, new baseboard heating system by gas. Bedroom is very large 12x16 kitchen 11x15 computer/guest room 9.5'x8', living room 9'x19'. All stainless steel appliances. Washer/dryer in the basement. Sole access to the basement from within the apt. Heat, Hot water, stove are natural gas. Off street parking for 2-3 cars and nice yard. Minutes to Route 3 and 495. Walking distance to center of town and bike trail.
* The Owner will consider a small dog (small= under 30 lbs - No exceptions and there are breed restrictions ) or a cat.
*Smoke Free - Absolutely No Smoking inside or on the property.
(RLNE5671901)