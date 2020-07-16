15 Wilson Street, #2 Unit #2

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel some paid utils

Unit Amenities in unit laundry range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Newly renovated and energy efficient 1 bedroom close Town Center - First floor easy access apartment. Totally renovated 2 years ago. Energy Efficient 100% foam insulation on walls and ceiling, new baseboard heating system by gas. Bedroom is very large 12x16 kitchen 11x15 computer/guest room 9.5'x8', living room 9'x19'. All stainless steel appliances. Washer/dryer in the basement. Sole access to the basement from within the apt. Heat, Hot water, stove are natural gas. Off street parking for 2-3 cars and nice yard. Minutes to Route 3 and 495. Walking distance to center of town and bike trail.



* The Owner will consider a small dog (small= under 30 lbs - No exceptions and there are breed restrictions ) or a cat.

*Smoke Free - Absolutely No Smoking inside or on the property.



(RLNE5671901)