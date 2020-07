Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters patio / balcony dishwasher in unit laundry garbage disposal microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities accessible clubhouse courtyard dog park gym playground pool table 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly parking bbq/grill internet access valet service

Metro at Wilmington Station is located within the heart of the downtown district in Wilmington, Massachusetts. Metro offers maximum convenience, from recreation, to retail shops and restaurants. Looking to get into the city? Our Metro-Link connection leads you directly to the inbound platform of the Wilmington Station Commuter Rail Station, just 5 stops from North Station in Boston.