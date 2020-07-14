Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse coffee bar internet cafe 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access business center dog park hot tub online portal package receiving playground

NEWLY RENOVATED & PET FRIENDLY! Regency Place is the location of choice for luxury apartments in Wilmington, Massachusetts. From open floor plans that give you more room for your money to world-class amenities that add class and convenience to your life, our one-of-a-kind North Boston apartments offer residents everything they are looking for in comfortable, pet friendly, care-free living. With a splendid location near Reading, you will love calling Regency Place your new home. Each Wilmington rental features a full-size washer & dryer, plantation window blinds, walk-in closets and bay windows.Complete with a clubhouse, fitness facility, swimming pool and Cafe area, you will enjoy a life filled with luxuries. You and your furry friend will also enjoy the beautiful grounds of our pet-friendly apartments. If you are searching for an apartment in Wilmington or are simply relocating to North Boston, then come to Regency Place. We will help you feel right at home.