Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:51 AM

Regency Place

7000 Horseshoe Ln · (508) 219-6316
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7000 Horseshoe Ln, Wilmington, MA 01887

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3223 · Avail. now

$2,130

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 760 sqft

Unit 4221 · Avail. Jul 15

$2,206

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 760 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1221 · Avail. now

$2,421

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1074 sqft

Unit 5131 · Avail. Aug 30

$2,606

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1053 sqft

Unit 1213 · Avail. Aug 10

$2,626

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1074 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Regency Place.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
coffee bar
internet cafe
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
business center
dog park
hot tub
online portal
package receiving
playground
NEWLY RENOVATED & PET FRIENDLY! Regency Place is the location of choice for luxury apartments in Wilmington, Massachusetts. From open floor plans that give you more room for your money to world-class amenities that add class and convenience to your life, our one-of-a-kind North Boston apartments offer residents everything they are looking for in comfortable, pet friendly, care-free living. With a splendid location near Reading, you will love calling Regency Place your new home. Each Wilmington rental features a full-size washer & dryer, plantation window blinds, walk-in closets and bay windows.Complete with a clubhouse, fitness facility, swimming pool and Cafe area, you will enjoy a life filled with luxuries. You and your furry friend will also enjoy the beautiful grounds of our pet-friendly apartments. If you are searching for an apartment in Wilmington or are simply relocating to North Boston, then come to Regency Place. We will help you feel right at home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash
Deposit: $500 and up, depending on credit score
Move-in Fees: $250 holding fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Regency Place have any available units?
Regency Place has 5 units available starting at $2,130 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Regency Place have?
Some of Regency Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Regency Place currently offering any rent specials?
Regency Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Regency Place pet-friendly?
Yes, Regency Place is pet friendly.
Does Regency Place offer parking?
Yes, Regency Place offers parking.
Does Regency Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Regency Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Regency Place have a pool?
Yes, Regency Place has a pool.
Does Regency Place have accessible units?
No, Regency Place does not have accessible units.
Does Regency Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Regency Place has units with dishwashers.
Does Regency Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Regency Place has units with air conditioning.
