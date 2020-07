Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking walk in closets air conditioning elevator

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking

Spacious 2 bedroom; 2 baths apartment with balcony. Large master bedroom has its own full bath and walk in closet. Enjoy the fully appliance kitchen, wall to wall carpeting, washer/dryer and central A.C. Quiet building with elevator and tons of parking.

Small complex located on Route 38; but, set back from the road - so its very quiet. Close to both routes 93 and 495 - making this a commuter's dream! Family friendly building close to schools and shopping.



Unlimited parking available- no pets please