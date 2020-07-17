All apartments in Melrose
Find more places like 62 Albion Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Melrose, MA
/
62 Albion Street
Last updated July 17 2020 at 7:52 AM

62 Albion Street

62 Albion Street · (508) 740-2527
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Melrose
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

62 Albion Street, Melrose, MA 02176
Melrose Highlands

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
62 Albion Street, Melrose, MA 02176 - 2 BR 1 BA Multi-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Colleen Kirby, Lyv Realty, (508) 740-2527. Available from: 07/14/2020. No pets allowed. Renovated and ready for you! Featuring a brand new kitchen, stainless steel appliances and new tile floors. Freshly painted living area, and bedrooms. Enter through your own private 3 season porch on the first floor into the kitchen. Nice sized living room, hardwood floors throughout. Upstairs you will find two good sized bedrooms with ample closet space, and some additional storage space. Basement has more storage and washer dryer hook ups. Two parking spots included in rent, as well as shared yard space. Tenant to pay heat, hot water, and electricity. AVAILABLE NOW! Ask me for a virtual tour! [ Published 17-Jul-20 / ID 3625431 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 62 Albion Street have any available units?
62 Albion Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Melrose, MA.
What amenities does 62 Albion Street have?
Some of 62 Albion Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 62 Albion Street currently offering any rent specials?
62 Albion Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 62 Albion Street pet-friendly?
No, 62 Albion Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Melrose.
Does 62 Albion Street offer parking?
Yes, 62 Albion Street offers parking.
Does 62 Albion Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 62 Albion Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 62 Albion Street have a pool?
No, 62 Albion Street does not have a pool.
Does 62 Albion Street have accessible units?
No, 62 Albion Street does not have accessible units.
Does 62 Albion Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 62 Albion Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 62 Albion Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 62 Albion Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 62 Albion Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Jack Flats by Windsor
1000 Stone Pl
Melrose, MA 02176
The Washingtons
102 Washington St
Melrose, MA 02176
Windsor at Oak Grove
12 Island Hill Ave
Melrose, MA 02176

Similar Pages

Melrose 1 BedroomsMelrose 2 Bedrooms
Melrose Apartments with GaragesMelrose Apartments with Gyms
Melrose Pet Friendly PlacesRockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAMedford, MAManchester, NH
Malden, MARevere, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MAMarlborough, MACranston, RIDedham, MARandolph, MASaugus, MADanvers, MAWakefield, MA
Methuen Town, MAEast Providence, RIHudson, MAAndover, MAWoonsocket, RIBeverly, MABraintree Town, MAPinehurst, MASwampscott, MAReading, MABelmont, MALynnfield, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Oak Grove Pine Banks

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Becker CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of Music
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity