62 Albion Street, Melrose, MA 02176 - 2 BR 1 BA Multi-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Colleen Kirby, Lyv Realty, (508) 740-2527. Available from: 07/14/2020. No pets allowed. Renovated and ready for you! Featuring a brand new kitchen, stainless steel appliances and new tile floors. Freshly painted living area, and bedrooms. Enter through your own private 3 season porch on the first floor into the kitchen. Nice sized living room, hardwood floors throughout. Upstairs you will find two good sized bedrooms with ample closet space, and some additional storage space. Basement has more storage and washer dryer hook ups. Two parking spots included in rent, as well as shared yard space. Tenant to pay heat, hot water, and electricity. AVAILABLE NOW! Ask me for a virtual tour! [ Published 17-Jul-20 / ID 3625431 ]