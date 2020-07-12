/
/
/
oak grove pine banks
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:00 PM
618 Apartments for rent in Oak Grove - Pine Banks, Melrose, MA
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated July 12 at 06:13pm
$
17 Units Available
The Washingtons
102 Washington St, Melrose, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,939
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,790
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This community's numerous amenities include a trash valet, gym, fire pit and garage parking. Units feature walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Oakdale Park and the Melrose Family YMCS are both nearby.
Verified
1 of 54
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
48 Units Available
Windsor at Oak Grove
12 Island Hill Ave, Melrose, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,220
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,570
1110 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes featuring high ceilings, modern kitchens, and in-unit laundry. Boston downtown is 15 minutes away. Community amenities include a fitness center and a swimming pool. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
2 Units Available
Jack Flats by Windsor
1000 Stone Pl, Melrose, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,455
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in a historic building in Melrose. Within walking distance of multiple rail stations and bus stops for an easy commute to downtown Boston. Each apartment features a kitchen with designer cabinets and granite countertops.
Results within 1 mile of Oak Grove - Pine Banks
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 05:42pm
$
31 Units Available
Gateway at Malden Center
14 Summer St, Malden, MA
Studio
$2,010
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,890
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,465
1172 sqft
Less than 8 miles from downtown Boston and close to I-93, Middlesex Fells Reservation, shopping, dining and more. This pet-friendly complex offers granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, clubhouse, indoor pool, gym, sauna and hot tub.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 12:27pm
35 Units Available
Residences at Malden Station
138 Pleasant Street, Malden, MA
Studio
$2,070
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,980
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,480
1040 sqft
Brand-new, pet-friendly community with a roof deck, a 24-hour gym, in-home laundry, built-in desks and wine racks. Commuting is easy - just 15 minutes to downtown Boston.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
202 Units Available
Alta Clara at the Fells
21 Executive Dr, Stoneham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,265
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,870
1246 sqft
Apply Today and receive 1 MONTH FREE! Call now for your virtual tour.
Verified
1 of 73
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
$
175 Units Available
J Malden Center
190 Pleasant St, Malden, MA
Studio
$2,040
589 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,225
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,140
1149 sqft
Discover airy modern apartment living and an amazing collection of imaginative amenities located in the heart of a walk-friendly downtown full of small shops and tantalizing restaurants.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 16 at 02:10pm
2 Units Available
Pleasant Plaza
36 Dartmouth St, Malden, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,100
2 Bedrooms
$2,575
Welcome home to Pleasant Plaza, a Carabetta Community.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 16 at 02:10pm
1 Unit Available
Malden Gardens
520 Main St, Malden, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1030 sqft
As one of the tallest buildings in Malden, Malden Gardens is an 18 story complex that offers spacious one and two bedroom apartments in a pedestrian friendly neighborhood with close access to bus lines, highways, shopping and restaurants, including
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
31 Beltran St 2
31 Beltran Street, Malden, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1000 sqft
Unit 2 Available 08/01/20 West Malden Apartment - 2nd Floor - Property Id: 61318 Spacious 2 bedroom apartment with lots of natural sunlight located in quiet West Malden neighborhood. Off street parking.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
26 Beacon Street
26 Beacon Street, Melrose, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1150 sqft
Heat and hot water included - First month free - monthly discount is rent is paid electronically Two swimming pools Tennis Court Fitness center New playground Barbeque areas Basketball Court Soccer field 24/7 maintenance snow removal Rental Office
1 of 1
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
21 Myrtle St.
21 Myrtle Street, Malden, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Terms: One year lease
1 of 9
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
10-12 florence
10 Florence St, Malden, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
960 sqft
steps to the Malden Center Train Station. Be as close as you can possibly be. These apartments are stunning and have so much to offer. Being right on the train will make getting in and out of Boston as easy as can be.
1 of 17
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
12 West Wyoming Ave.
12 West Wyoming Avenue, Melrose, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
1901 sqft
Large 4 bedroom unit in a commuters paradise. Two-level unit has a kitchen with maple cabinets, granite counters, gas stove & modern fixtures. Living room boasts French doors opening to light filled sunroom.
1 of 18
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
12 Florence St.
12 Florence St, Malden, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
837 sqft
This is a beautiful 2 bedroom 'split-style" with 2 full bathrooms. Open floor plan, in unit laundry, All new construction with available parking, future roof deck, elevator service and just steps from the MALDEN CTR T STATION.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
174 Mountain Ave
174 Mountain Avenue, Malden, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1300 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Description: NO FEE. Cozy 3 bed 1 bath only 6/10 of a mile to the T! ALL UTILITIES and WIFI Included!! Avail 8/1 or 9/1 About the apartment - This is the top floor unit in a 4 family house.
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
18 Beltran Street 1
18 Beltran Street, Malden, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
5-min walk to Orange Line T. Nice 3-bed unit - Property Id: 300572 3 bedroom unit with one large living room, one eat-in kitchen, and one spacious bathroom. Very close (5-min walk) to Orange Line. Recent renovation. Laundry onsite.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
36 Russell Street
36 Russell Street, Malden, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,050
1284 sqft
36 Russell Street Apt #2, Malden, MA 02148 - 4 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Egi Gjikondi, Broad Street Boutique Realty, (781) 605-8924. Available from: 09/01/2020. No pets allowed.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
180-182 Lebanon Street - 3
180-182 Lebanon Street, Malden, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
999 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious One Bedroom near Oak Grove! Washer and Dryer in Basement. Parking and garage available for rent.
1 of 7
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
49 Melrose St.
49 Melrose Street, Melrose, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
800 sqft
Melrose Towers condo is a great location close to everything you need; Whole Foods, commuter rail, buses, churches, ect. Short leap to Melrose center to enjoy all the great restaurants & stores.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
17 Dexter
17 Dexter Street, Malden, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
900 sqft
Beautiful Condominium located in the Heart of Malden. 5 Min walk from Malden center station (Orange T Line, and MTBA busses). Featuring newly renovated kitchen and bathroom with brand new stainless steel appliances.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
100 Park Terr Dr.
100 Park Terrace Drive, Stoneham, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,525
745 sqft
Spacious 1bdr/1bth condo unit in the best location of Stoneham on the Melrose line. Minutes from commuter rail or Oak Grove station, close to Melrose center + highway access.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
330 SALEM STREET
330 Salem Street, Malden, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
600 sqft
LOVELY BRICK BUILDING AFFORDABLE 3 ROOMS 1 BR. WITH SMALL EAT IN KITCHEN-RENT INCLUDES HEAT AND HOT WATER-TENANT PAYS GAS FOR STOVE AND ELECTRIC. AMPLE STREET PARKING ON BOTH SIDES OF STREET.
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
20 Daniels Street - 1, Unit # 119
20 Daniels Street, Malden, MA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1100 sqft
Beautiful 2.5 bedroom plus office space located at Malden's Stone Gables Condo Community.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MA
Medford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MASaugus, MAMelrose, MAStoneham, MAEverett, MAWakefield, MAChelsea, MA