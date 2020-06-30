All apartments in Melrose
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:49 AM

Windsor at Oak Grove

12 Island Hill Ave · (781) 590-3217
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Up to 1/2 Month Free on Select Homes! Tour our community your way – in-person, virtually guided, or on your own. Contact us today!
Location

12 Island Hill Ave, Melrose, MA 02176
Oak Grove - Pine Banks

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 02115 · Avail. Sep 11

$2,165

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 729 sqft

Unit 14303 · Avail. Sep 24

$2,180

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 615 sqft

Unit 02205 · Avail. Sep 5

$2,195

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 731 sqft

See 23+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 02223 · Avail. now

$2,480

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 983 sqft

Unit 02221 · Avail. Sep 11

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Unit 18106 · Avail. Aug 21

$2,510

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 961 sqft

See 18+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Windsor at Oak Grove.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
concierge
courtyard
dog park
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
e-payments
bike storage
garage
media room
package receiving
hot tub
internet access
Windsor at Oak Grove is the perfect blend of urban convenience coupled with picturesque surroundings. Located just 15 minutes from downtown Boston in the charming city of Melrose, the village-like community bustles with incredible possibilities for recreation, pleasure, and comfort.Our private pedestrian walkway will bring you directly to the Oak Grove Train Station. After a quick 12-minute, hassle free ride via the Orange Line T, arrive in downtown Boston and be on your way. Our apartments in Melrose are just minutes from I-93, opening up many travel options to the Boston area and beyond.Our spacious one or two bedroom floorplans feature different styles of finishes, lofty 9-10 ft ceilings, gourmet kitchens, and in-home washer/dryers. Offering an array of amenities, residents appreciate the on-site concierge, 24-hour fitness center, modern media center, seasonal pool and more. We are a pet-friendly community and your furry friends will love our on-site dog park.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-12 month
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Deposit: $500 to 1 months rent -- based on credit
Move-in Fees: $25 re-key
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2 pets maximum
Dogs
rent: $75/month per dog (under 31 lbs), $100/month (over 31 lbs)
Cats
rent: $50/month per cat
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Windsor at Oak Grove have any available units?
Windsor at Oak Grove has 47 units available starting at $2,165 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Windsor at Oak Grove have?
Some of Windsor at Oak Grove's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Windsor at Oak Grove currently offering any rent specials?
Windsor at Oak Grove is offering the following rent specials: Up to 1/2 Month Free on Select Homes! Tour our community your way – in-person, virtually guided, or on your own. Contact us today!
Is Windsor at Oak Grove pet-friendly?
Yes, Windsor at Oak Grove is pet friendly.
Does Windsor at Oak Grove offer parking?
Yes, Windsor at Oak Grove offers parking.
Does Windsor at Oak Grove have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Windsor at Oak Grove offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Windsor at Oak Grove have a pool?
Yes, Windsor at Oak Grove has a pool.
Does Windsor at Oak Grove have accessible units?
No, Windsor at Oak Grove does not have accessible units.
Does Windsor at Oak Grove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Windsor at Oak Grove has units with dishwashers.
Does Windsor at Oak Grove have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Windsor at Oak Grove has units with air conditioning.

