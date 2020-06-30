Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace furnished garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel dishwasher oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse concierge courtyard dog park elevator 24hr gym parking pool e-payments bike storage garage media room package receiving hot tub internet access

Windsor at Oak Grove is the perfect blend of urban convenience coupled with picturesque surroundings. Located just 15 minutes from downtown Boston in the charming city of Melrose, the village-like community bustles with incredible possibilities for recreation, pleasure, and comfort.Our private pedestrian walkway will bring you directly to the Oak Grove Train Station. After a quick 12-minute, hassle free ride via the Orange Line T, arrive in downtown Boston and be on your way. Our apartments in Melrose are just minutes from I-93, opening up many travel options to the Boston area and beyond.Our spacious one or two bedroom floorplans feature different styles of finishes, lofty 9-10 ft ceilings, gourmet kitchens, and in-home washer/dryers. Offering an array of amenities, residents appreciate the on-site concierge, 24-hour fitness center, modern media center, seasonal pool and more. We are a pet-friendly community and your furry friends will love our on-site dog park.