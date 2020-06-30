Amenities
Windsor at Oak Grove is the perfect blend of urban convenience coupled with picturesque surroundings. Located just 15 minutes from downtown Boston in the charming city of Melrose, the village-like community bustles with incredible possibilities for recreation, pleasure, and comfort.Our private pedestrian walkway will bring you directly to the Oak Grove Train Station. After a quick 12-minute, hassle free ride via the Orange Line T, arrive in downtown Boston and be on your way. Our apartments in Melrose are just minutes from I-93, opening up many travel options to the Boston area and beyond.Our spacious one or two bedroom floorplans feature different styles of finishes, lofty 9-10 ft ceilings, gourmet kitchens, and in-home washer/dryers. Offering an array of amenities, residents appreciate the on-site concierge, 24-hour fitness center, modern media center, seasonal pool and more. We are a pet-friendly community and your furry friends will love our on-site dog park.