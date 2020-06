Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage range refrigerator Property Amenities

LOVELY 2ND. FLOOR UNIT IN A 6 UNIT BUILDING. SMALL EAT IN KITCHEN WITH AMPLE CABINETS AND COUINTER SPACE. STOVE AND FRIDGE, ADJOING A SPACIOUS L.R. 1 FULL BATH. MSTR. BR IS QUEEN SIZE AND THERE IS A 1/2 ROOM -GREAT FOR EXTRA STORAGE OR HOME OFFICE AS WELL. STREET PARKING ONLY. RENT INCLUDES HEAT AND H.W. SHORT DISTANCE TO SHOPS, STORES, SHOWCASE CINEMA, BUS STOP WITH BUSES TO MALDEN STATION AND HAYMARKET. ALL UNITS WILL REMAIN AVAILABLE UNTIL COMPLETE PAPERWORK, SIGNED LEASES AND ALL MONIES HAVE BEEN PAID IN FULL. MUST HAVE VERIFIABLE INCOME, GOOD CREDIT AND REFERENCES AND GOOD RENTAL HISTORY. NO SMOKING AT ALL IN UNIT OR BUILDING. NO PETS AT ALL. LANDLORD IS REQUESTING SINGLE PERSON OCCUPANCY.