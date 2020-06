Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities

Great Location, Close to MBTA, Right off Ferry St. 3 good size bedrooms PLUS office, 3rd Floor Unit. Hardwood Floor throughout. Large eat in kitchen with dishwasher. Gas Heat, HW (pay by tenants). Gas cooking. Landlord asks for first month and security. Tenants pay half broker fee. No laundry in the unit. NO PETS PLEASE Text and Email to schedule a showing. There is a virtual tour attached.