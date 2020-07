Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal refrigerator oven range smoke-free units Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool bike storage internet access smoke-free community

At Meadow Lane Apartments, a Heritage Properties apartment community, you can have it all with our inclusive rent program and short term leases! University of Mass Lowell students love the close distance to the university and the gentle escape of surrounding trees, a pristine pool and this quiet neighborhood on the Lowell/Dracut town line. The Pawtucketville section of Lowell has a rich history of Native American settlers and an expansive state forest that includes three towns. The forest has six miles of trails offering hiking, bicycling, horseback riding, cross-country skiing, and snowmobiling! On-site property management in a well sought after area of Lowell makes Meadow Lane Apartments a great choice for students and anyone looking for a feature-filled and inviting apartment home!