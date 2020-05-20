All apartments in Lowell
Find more places like 5 Marshall Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lowell, MA
/
5 Marshall Terrace
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM

5 Marshall Terrace

5 Marshall Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lowell
See all
Pawtucketville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5 Marshall Terrace, Lowell, MA 01854
Pawtucketville

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fantastic townhouse style with a garage under for rent in the heart of Pawtucketville. This home has been freshly painted and renovated throughout. It boasts all new stainless steel kitchen appliances, granite countertops, new flooring and carpeting throughout. Plenty of storage and closet space and all bedrooms are very spacious. Washer and dyer hook ups available. Large size garage with room for storage. Move right into this lovely townhouse today! 1st and Last months rent required along with references,credit check and background check.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 Marshall Terrace have any available units?
5 Marshall Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lowell, MA.
How much is rent in Lowell, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lowell Rent Report.
What amenities does 5 Marshall Terrace have?
Some of 5 Marshall Terrace's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 Marshall Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
5 Marshall Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 Marshall Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 5 Marshall Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lowell.
Does 5 Marshall Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 5 Marshall Terrace does offer parking.
Does 5 Marshall Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5 Marshall Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 Marshall Terrace have a pool?
No, 5 Marshall Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 5 Marshall Terrace have accessible units?
No, 5 Marshall Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 5 Marshall Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5 Marshall Terrace has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cabot Crossing Apartments
130 Bowden St
Lowell, MA 01852
Olde English Village
714 Chelmsford Street
Lowell, MA 01851
The Kinloch
104 Turnpike Road
Lowell, MA 01824
The Meadows
82 Brick Kiln Rd
Lowell, MA 01824
River Crossing
2 Village Ln
Lowell, MA 01879
Waterhead
850 Lawrence Street
Lowell, MA 01852
Brettonwood Estates
859 Lakeview Avenue
Lowell, MA 01850
Hillcrest Gardens
11 Allen Street
Lowell, MA 01852

Similar Pages

Lowell 1 BedroomsLowell 2 Bedrooms
Lowell Apartments with ParkingLowell Dog Friendly Apartments
Lowell Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MAWorcester, MABrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MA
Revere, MAMarlborough, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MABrockton, MAWoburn, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighlandsPawtucketville
The Acre
South Lowell

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Massachusetts-LowellBecker College
Hult International Business SchoolBerklee College of Music
Boston College