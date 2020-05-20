5 Marshall Terrace

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Fantastic townhouse style with a garage under for rent in the heart of Pawtucketville. This home has been freshly painted and renovated throughout. It boasts all new stainless steel kitchen appliances, granite countertops, new flooring and carpeting throughout. Plenty of storage and closet space and all bedrooms are very spacious. Washer and dyer hook ups available. Large size garage with room for storage. Move right into this lovely townhouse today! 1st and Last months rent required along with references,credit check and background check.