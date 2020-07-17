All apartments in Lowell
Last updated June 23 2020 at 4:47 PM

181 Moore St U5

181 Moore St · (978) 656-1022
Location

181 Moore St, Lowell, MA 01852
South Lowell

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,050

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
new construction
@@@@ SEE IT TO BELIEVE IT ~~ BEST DEAL IN TOWN !!! @@@@

*** 3 Bedroom 1 Bath, Large Living room with private entrance ***

BRAND NEW Construction Condo Unit @@@@ in a three level, 12 unit brick building. Superb Quality new construction in 2015.

Open concept floor plan, eat in kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Beautiful architectural details, original woodwork, solid doors, high ceilings and large bedrooms.

* Quality 2015 new construction
* Hard wood floors throughout!
* Granite kitchen & bathroom
* Secure building
* 2 off street parking spots
* Central AC
* Energy efficient new gas furnace
* In-Unit Laundry (washer dryer included)
* One Year lease. 1 month security deposit
* One small pet ok with restriction.

Call 978-656-1022 or email to make an appointment.
Quiet family friendly complex with off street parking. We allow pets!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 181 Moore St U5 have any available units?
181 Moore St U5 has a unit available for $2,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lowell, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lowell Rent Report.
What amenities does 181 Moore St U5 have?
Some of 181 Moore St U5's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 181 Moore St U5 currently offering any rent specials?
181 Moore St U5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 181 Moore St U5 pet-friendly?
Yes, 181 Moore St U5 is pet friendly.
Does 181 Moore St U5 offer parking?
Yes, 181 Moore St U5 offers parking.
Does 181 Moore St U5 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 181 Moore St U5 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 181 Moore St U5 have a pool?
No, 181 Moore St U5 does not have a pool.
Does 181 Moore St U5 have accessible units?
No, 181 Moore St U5 does not have accessible units.
Does 181 Moore St U5 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 181 Moore St U5 has units with dishwashers.
