181 Moore St U5

Amenities

@@@@ SEE IT TO BELIEVE IT ~~ BEST DEAL IN TOWN !!! @@@@



*** 3 Bedroom 1 Bath, Large Living room with private entrance ***



BRAND NEW Construction Condo Unit @@@@ in a three level, 12 unit brick building. Superb Quality new construction in 2015.



Open concept floor plan, eat in kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Beautiful architectural details, original woodwork, solid doors, high ceilings and large bedrooms.



* Quality 2015 new construction

* Hard wood floors throughout!

* Granite kitchen & bathroom

* Secure building

* 2 off street parking spots

* Central AC

* Energy efficient new gas furnace

* In-Unit Laundry (washer dryer included)

* One Year lease. 1 month security deposit

* One small pet ok with restriction.



Call 978-656-1022 or email to make an appointment.

Quiet family friendly complex with off street parking. We allow pets!