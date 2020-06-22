All apartments in Lowell
Find more places like 130 John St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lowell, MA
/
130 John St
Last updated June 11 2020 at 2:31 PM

130 John St

130 John Street · (978) 857-9580
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lowell
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

130 John Street, Lowell, MA 01852
Downtown Lowell

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
gym
clubhouse
courtyard
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
A spacious, modern and simply stunning loft in the highly desired Boot Mills Complex. Nestled in the heart of Downtown Lowell this expansive open-concept floor plan offers a newly updated kitchen with an oversized island which is great for entertaining. The tall ceilings, exposed wood beams, concrete floors and rustic red brick provides the design ability to do so little yet so much. The space transitions effortlessly from the living room to the dining and the size-able bedroom and full bath. The floor to ceiling windows let in plenty of natural light, freshening and brightening the entire space easily. Enjoy the luxury amenities which include a fitness center, roof deck, two lounge areas and a large courtyard patio. Only minutes from hot new restaurants, galleries, museums, colleges, parks, entertainment, Lowell Memorial Auditorium, Tsongas Arena and all that Downtown Lowell has to offer. This unit will not last long, come see it today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 130 John St have any available units?
130 John St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lowell, MA.
How much is rent in Lowell, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lowell Rent Report.
What amenities does 130 John St have?
Some of 130 John St's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 130 John St currently offering any rent specials?
130 John St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 130 John St pet-friendly?
No, 130 John St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lowell.
Does 130 John St offer parking?
No, 130 John St does not offer parking.
Does 130 John St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 130 John St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 130 John St have a pool?
No, 130 John St does not have a pool.
Does 130 John St have accessible units?
No, 130 John St does not have accessible units.
Does 130 John St have units with dishwashers?
No, 130 John St does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 130 John St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Cabot Crossing Apartments
130 Bowden St
Lowell, MA 01852
The Point at 3 North
71 Boston Road
Lowell, MA 01862
Olde English Village
714 Chelmsford Street
Lowell, MA 01851
305 Dutton Street
305 Dutton St
Lowell, MA 01850
The Meadows
82 Brick Kiln Rd
Lowell, MA 01824
River Crossing
2 Village Ln
Lowell, MA 01879
Waterhead
850 Lawrence Street
Lowell, MA 01852
Hallmark Village and Northwood Common
727 Princeton Boulevard
Lowell, MA 01851

Similar Pages

Lowell 1 BedroomsLowell 2 Bedrooms
Lowell Apartments with ParkingLowell Dog Friendly Apartments
Lowell Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MAWorcester, MABrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MA
Revere, MAMarlborough, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MABrockton, MAWoburn, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighlandsPawtucketville
The Acre
South Lowell

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Massachusetts-LowellBecker College
Hult International Business SchoolBerklee College of Music
Boston College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity