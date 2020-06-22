130 John St

Amenities

A spacious, modern and simply stunning loft in the highly desired Boot Mills Complex. Nestled in the heart of Downtown Lowell this expansive open-concept floor plan offers a newly updated kitchen with an oversized island which is great for entertaining. The tall ceilings, exposed wood beams, concrete floors and rustic red brick provides the design ability to do so little yet so much. The space transitions effortlessly from the living room to the dining and the size-able bedroom and full bath. The floor to ceiling windows let in plenty of natural light, freshening and brightening the entire space easily. Enjoy the luxury amenities which include a fitness center, roof deck, two lounge areas and a large courtyard patio. Only minutes from hot new restaurants, galleries, museums, colleges, parks, entertainment, Lowell Memorial Auditorium, Tsongas Arena and all that Downtown Lowell has to offer. This unit will not last long, come see it today!