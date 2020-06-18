All apartments in Lowell
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

1204 Lawrence Street

1204 Lawrence Street · (978) 788-9822
Location

1204 Lawrence Street, Lowell, MA 01852
Lower Belvidere

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1204 Lawrence Street · Avail. now

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Newly Updated 3 Bedroom Apartment for $1,795. Ideal for young professionals. Minutes from I-495. Vacant and freshly cleaned/disinfected! 50% off Security Deposit! - Attention grabbing three bedroom apartment on first floor of two unit multi-family. Features beautifully refinished hardwood floors throughout house including sunny and bright living room. Three spacious bedrooms offer plenty of closet space. Free off street parking and on-site Washer and Dryer. Backyard offers privacy and is perfect for warm weather barbecues. Pet friendly (Cats and small dogs under 20 lbs) Easy on and off access to I-495 at Exit 37.

THE BASICS
RENT: $1,795 per month
BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 1
PARKING: Free off-street praking

WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE:
- Updated apartment with refinished floors
- Security Deposit ($1,000)
- Sunny with lots of natural light
- Backyard perfect for barbecuing
- Free off-street parking
- On-site Washer & Dryer
- Minutes from I-495
- Pet Friendly (cats and small dogs)

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking, No Vaping.
*Pets Welcome - Cats and small dogs
*Utilities: Resident pays for Electricity, Gas, & Cable
*First and Last Months rent due at Lease Signing
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 50% month's rent
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management Merrimack Valley
*Application processing time is 1-4 business days.
*Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

