1204 Lawrence Street

Newly Updated 3 Bedroom Apartment for $1,795. Ideal for young professionals. Minutes from I-495. Vacant and freshly cleaned/disinfected! 50% off Security Deposit! - Attention grabbing three bedroom apartment on first floor of two unit multi-family. Features beautifully refinished hardwood floors throughout house including sunny and bright living room. Three spacious bedrooms offer plenty of closet space. Free off street parking and on-site Washer and Dryer. Backyard offers privacy and is perfect for warm weather barbecues. Pet friendly (Cats and small dogs under 20 lbs) Easy on and off access to I-495 at Exit 37.



THE BASICS

RENT: $1,795 per month

BEDROOMS: 3

BATHROOMS: 1

PARKING: Free off-street praking



WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE:

- Updated apartment with refinished floors

- Security Deposit ($1,000)

- Sunny with lots of natural light

- Backyard perfect for barbecuing

- Free off-street parking

- On-site Washer & Dryer

- Minutes from I-495

- Pet Friendly (cats and small dogs)



THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW



*No smoking, No Vaping.

*Pets Welcome - Cats and small dogs

*Utilities: Resident pays for Electricity, Gas, & Cable

*First and Last Months rent due at Lease Signing

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 50% month's rent

*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management Merrimack Valley

*Application processing time is 1-4 business days.

*Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.



(RLNE5653860)