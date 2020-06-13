40 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Lowell, MA

Apartment List
Finding an apartment in Lowell that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along...
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:55pm
South Lowell
8 Units Available
Cabot Crossing Apartments
130 Bowden St, Lowell, MA
Studio
$1,349
360 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,439
504 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,639
736 sqft
Recently renovated community just off I-495 and Route 3 and 110. Quiet area near MBTA. Apartments feature hardwood floors, extra storage, and a patio or balcony. On-site pool, hot tub, gym, game room and sauna.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:17pm
15 Units Available
Balsam Place
100 Balsam Place, Lowell, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,965
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
1216 sqft
Walk to area shopping and dining. An upscale community with an internet cafe, dog park, fitness center and pool with a grilling station. LED lighting, granite countertops and hardwood-style flooring throughout.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Lower Belvidere
18 Units Available
Waterhead
850 Lawrence Street, Lowell, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,719
859 sqft
Come discover your new home at Waterhead. Just minutes from the highway and downtown Lowell, Waterhead offers you everything you need to make yourself at home with top of the line apartment and common area amenities.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
17 Units Available
The Lodge at Ames Pond
1 Ames Hill Dr, Lowell, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,821
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1441 sqft
Located in Lowell, close to the water and I-495. Recently renovated with in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Resort-style features, including outdoor fireplace, pool, clubhouse, and grilling area.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:48pm
23 Units Available
The Kinloch
104 Turnpike Road, Lowell, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,189
1099 sqft
Welcome to The Kinloch, a residential community featuring one and two bedroom apartments in Chelmsford, MA.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
6 Units Available
River Crossing
2 Village Ln, Lowell, MA
Studio
$1,150
345 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,375
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
795 sqft
River Crossing, a Heritage Properties apartment community, in Tyngsboro, is quiet, spacious and open. Take advantage of tax free shopping in nearby New Hampshire and enjoy the tranquility of country living at its very best.
Verified

1 of 63

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
21 Units Available
The Point at 3 North
71 Boston Road, Lowell, MA
Studio
$1,865
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,955
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,510
1281 sqft
Discover modern living uniquely crafted to perfectly fit your life. From our salt water pool to our shared work spaces, The Point at 3 North offers authentic luxury and unparalleled amenities.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 06:48pm
$
Highlands
2 Units Available
Olde English Village
714 Chelmsford Street, Lowell, MA
Studio
$1,300
538 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,500
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Olde English Village in Lowell. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated December 16 at 09:45pm
The Acre
Contact for Availability
305 Dutton Street
305 Dutton St, Lowell, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,480
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Located along a canal with views of the city. Features open kitchen with breakfast bar and granite counters. Located in downtown close to public transportation, dog parks, and multiple cafes and restaurants like Tremonte Pizzeria.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 08:43pm
Back Central
1 Unit Available
685 Lawrence St - Unit 102
685 Lawrence St, Lowell, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
975 sqft
This beautiful townhouse style unit will be available middle August. It has stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, full-size washer and dryer in the unit, and includes parking. The building is pet friendly, he has a gym and a smoke free.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lower Belvidere
1 Unit Available
1204 Lawrence Street
1204 Lawrence Street, Lowell, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
Newly Updated 3 Bedroom Apartment for $1,795. Ideal for young professionals. Minutes from I-495. Vacant and freshly cleaned/disinfected! 50% off Security Deposit! - Attention grabbing three bedroom apartment on first floor of two unit multi-family.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 08:43pm
South Lowell
1 Unit Available
159 Moore St U2
159 Moore St, Lowell, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
@@@@ SEE IT TO BELIEVE IT ~~ BEST DEAL IN TOWN !!! @@@@ Superb Quality new construction in 2014. Open floor plan, eat in kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
Results within 5 miles of Lowell
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
9 Units Available
Abbott Landing
168 River Rd, Andover, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,836
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,062
1227 sqft
Located near I-93 for easy access to Boston. Upscale features like granite counters, fireplace and private patio or balcony in quiet setting. Spacious living with walk-in closets and extra storage. Pool and clubhouse. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
21 Units Available
Middlesex Crossing
158 Concord Rd, Pinehurst, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,660
562 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
800 sqft
Full kitchens, ceramic-tile baths and huge walk-in closets. Community has a bbq/grill area, pool and on-site laundry. Prime location in Middlesex County with easy access to I-495, I-95, I-93 and U.S Route 3.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:20pm
$
13 Units Available
The Villas at Old Concord
4 Riverhurst Rd, Pinehurst, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,606
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,324
1230 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,816
1365 sqft
Lovely outdoor setting near Ralph Hill Conservation Area and Vietnam Veterans Park. Quick access to the I-95 beltway and the Greater Boston area. Custom interior finishes and updated kitchens.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:56pm
6 Units Available
Residences at Tewksbury Commons
7 Archstone Ave, Pinehurst, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,820
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,949
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ample storage opportunities await in spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments with walk-in closets. Keep active in the fitness center or yoga studio. Several shops and restaurants are located along nearby Main Street.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
4 Units Available
The Point at Andover
460 River Rd, Andover, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,129
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,765
1344 sqft
Modern apartments just east of Lowell. Fully furnished homes feature a patio/balcony and stainless steel appliances. Community includes a pool, playground, and fire pit. Close to the Robert S. Peabody Museum of Archaeology. Near I-495.
Verified

1 of 68

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
24 Units Available
The Point at Merrimack River
30 Shattuck Road, Andover, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,910
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,724
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,273
1463 sqft
Conveniently located near I-93. Pet-friendly building with 248 units. Apartments feature gourmet kitchens, water-efficient washers,dryers and spacious storage. On-site patio with fireplace, dog park, courtyard, fitness center and private media room.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
4 Units Available
The Residences at Joans Farm
100 Donny Martel Way, Middlesex County, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,899
914 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,284
1090 sqft
The Residence at Joan’s Farm a new community in the Heritage Properties Portfolio.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
360 Littleton Rd D3
360 Littleton Road, Middlesex County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient condo unit - Property Id: 288368 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/288368 Property Id 288368 No Dogs Allowed (RLNE5811959)

1 of 11

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
15 Wilson Street, #2 Unit #2
15 Wilson St, Middlesex County, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
800 sqft
Newly renovated and energy efficient 1 bedroom close Town Center - First floor easy access apartment. Totally renovated 2 years ago. Energy Efficient 100% foam insulation on walls and ceiling, new baseboard heating system by gas.
Results within 10 miles of Lowell
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:53pm
$
20 Units Available
Hamilton Green
311 Lowell St, Andover, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1398 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hamilton Green in Andover. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
5 Units Available
The Slate at Andover
50 Woodview Way, Andover, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,790
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,210
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At The Slate, we celebrate a unique balance of modern industrial design and New England charm. Views of rolling green hills entice you to enjoy our outdoor amenities while desirable interior features beckon you to the comforts of home.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Colonial Heights
8 Units Available
River Pointe at Den Rock Apartments
333 Winthrop Ave, Lawrence, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,735
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,004
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy apartments surrounded by 120 acres of woodland and close to hotspots such as North Andover Mall and Edward A. LeLacheur Park. Fully equipped fitness center and resort-style pool with sundeck located on the premises.
City Guide for Lowell, MA

Lowell may not be the biggest and brightest of Massachusetts cities, but it has a certain cultural charm and a past brimming with historical significance. Nicknamed "The Spindle City", Lowell made significant contributions to the American industrial revolution as a center for textile manufacturing, and was one of the first planned industrial communities. Though its mills and factories have been shuttered since the end of the Second World War, Lowell pays homage to them with a whopping 39 nati...

Having trouble with Craigslist Lowell? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Lowell, MA

Finding an apartment in Lowell that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

