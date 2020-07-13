Apartment List
64 Apartments for rent in Lowell, MA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Lowell apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ga...
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
14 Units Available
The Meadows
82 Brick Kiln Rd, Lowell, MA
Studio
$1,505
340 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,592
546 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
741 sqft
Close to the Commuter Rail Station and the Walmart Supercenter, with easy access to Lowell and the Burlington Mall. Spacious units with air conditioning, fully equipped kitchens, and large closets.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:38am
21 Units Available
The Kinloch
104 Turnpike Road, Lowell, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,025
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1099 sqft
Welcome to The Kinloch, a residential community featuring one and two bedroom apartments in Chelmsford, MA.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:30am
13 Units Available
Balsam Place
100 Balsam Place, Lowell, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,965
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
1216 sqft
Walk to area shopping and dining. An upscale community with an internet cafe, dog park, fitness center and pool with a grilling station. LED lighting, granite countertops and hardwood-style flooring throughout.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
10 Units Available
Pawtucketville
Meadow Lane Apartments
18 East Meadow Lane, Lowell, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,475
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
850 sqft
At Meadow Lane Apartments, a Heritage Properties apartment community, you can have it all with our inclusive rent program and short term leases! University of Mass Lowell students love the close distance to the university and the gentle escape of
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
$
21 Units Available
The Lodge at Ames Pond
1 Ames Hill Dr, Lowell, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,771
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,106
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,734
1441 sqft
Located in Lowell, close to the water and I-495. Recently renovated with in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Resort-style features, including outdoor fireplace, pool, clubhouse, and grilling area.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:04am
2 Units Available
Back Central
Highland Street Apartments
38 Highland Street, Lowell, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,250
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
760 sqft
Highland Street Apartments is an ideally situated apartment community located just minutes from the Lowell Commuter Rail train station, Route 3, the Lowell Connector and Interstate 495.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
2 Units Available
Centralville
Brettonwood Estates
859 Lakeview Avenue, Lowell, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
850 sqft
Brettonwood Estates, a Heritage Properties apartment community, is located in the Centraville section of Lowell.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:10am
$
17 Units Available
South Lowell
Cabot Crossing Apartments
130 Bowden St, Lowell, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,460
504 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated community just off I-495 and Route 3 and 110. Quiet area near MBTA. Apartments feature hardwood floors, extra storage, and a patio or balcony. On-site pool, hot tub, gym, game room and sauna.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
16 Units Available
Hallmark Village and Northwood Common
727 Princeton Boulevard, Lowell, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,299
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
853 sqft
Hallmark Village, a Heritage Properties apartment community, is conveniently located in the Upper Highlands section of Lowell. Minutes from Chelmsford, Route 3 and Drum Hill, it is also within easy walking distance to the beautiful Merrimack River.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
16 Units Available
Lower Belvidere
Waterhead
850 Lawrence Street, Lowell, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,719
859 sqft
Come discover your new home at Waterhead. Just minutes from the highway and downtown Lowell, Waterhead offers you everything you need to make yourself at home with top of the line apartment and common area amenities.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
5 Units Available
River Crossing
2 Village Ln, Lowell, MA
Studio
$1,200
345 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,425
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
795 sqft
River Crossing, a Heritage Properties apartment community, in Tyngsboro, is quiet, spacious and open. Take advantage of tax free shopping in nearby New Hampshire and enjoy the tranquility of country living at its very best.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 12:18am
3 Units Available
Highlands
Olde English Village
714 Chelmsford Street, Lowell, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,450
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
912 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Olde English Village in Lowell. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
2 Units Available
Belvidere
Hillcrest Gardens
11 Allen Street, Lowell, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,524
750 sqft
Hillcrest Gardens, a Heritage Properties apartment community, is located in a quiet Belvidere neighborhood and is less than a third of a mile from Route 495 near the Tewksbury line.
Verified

1 of 63

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
11 Units Available
The Point at 3 North
71 Boston Road, Lowell, MA
Studio
$1,850
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,070
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,410
1253 sqft
Discover modern living uniquely crafted to perfectly fit your life. From our salt water pool to our shared work spaces, The Point at 3 North offers authentic luxury and unparalleled amenities.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated December 16 at 09:45pm
Contact for Availability
The Acre
305 Dutton Street
305 Dutton St, Lowell, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,480
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Located along a canal with views of the city. Features open kitchen with breakfast bar and granite counters. Located in downtown close to public transportation, dog parks, and multiple cafes and restaurants like Tremonte Pizzeria.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
The Acre
19 Varney St 2nd floor
19 Varney Street, Lowell, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$540
Privet Room for rent - Property Id: 182494 Preferably a student housing. It's a 4bd apartment available from June 1st. ( Individual rooms for rent - Price varies from $530 to $560 per month) Hot water Included. In house free laundry.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
The Acre
502 Moody Street - 34
502 Moody Street, Lowell, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Granite counter tops, custom cabinets and appliances, hardware floors and modern lights and fixtures. Three bedrooms, one bath Security system in common areas and parking lot WWW.Ulivehere.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
South Lowell
181 Moore St U5
181 Moore St, Lowell, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1125 sqft
@@@@ SEE IT TO BELIEVE IT ~~ BEST DEAL IN TOWN !!! @@@@ *** 3 Bedroom 1 Bath, Large Living room with private entrance *** BRAND NEW Construction Condo Unit @@@@ in a three level, 12 unit brick building. Superb Quality new construction in 2015.

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Pawtucketville
557 Varnum Avenue
557 Varnum Avenue, Lowell, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
620 sqft
Desirable New Luxury Apartment available for rent. Full capacity washer & dryer included in unit. The apartment development also includes a community room, fitness area & assigned parking.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
Back Central
685 Lawrence St - Unit 102
685 Lawrence St, Lowell, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
975 sqft
This beautiful townhouse style unit will be available middle August. It has stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, full-size washer and dryer in the unit, and includes parking. The building is pet friendly, he has a gym and a smoke free.
Results within 1 mile of Lowell

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
61 Carlisle Street Unti #3
61 Carlisle Street, Middlesex County, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
550 sqft
Well maintained 1 bedroom, 1 bath and includes everything... - This well maintained 1 bedroom, 1 bath includes heat, electric, gas, cable, internet and has off street parking.
Results within 5 miles of Lowell
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:25am
5 Units Available
Residences at Tewksbury Commons
7 Archstone Ave, Pinehurst, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,009
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ample storage opportunities await in spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments with walk-in closets. Keep active in the fitness center or yoga studio. Several shops and restaurants are located along nearby Main Street.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
6 Units Available
The Point at Andover
460 River Rd, Andover, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,953
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,302
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,963
1344 sqft
Modern apartments just east of Lowell. Fully furnished homes feature a patio/balcony and stainless steel appliances. Community includes a pool, playground, and fire pit. Close to the Robert S. Peabody Museum of Archaeology. Near I-495.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:10am
$
19 Units Available
Princeton Westford
500 Princeton Way, Littleton Common, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,999
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,430
1185 sqft
Princeton Westford is one of the area's newest luxury apartment communities.
City Guide for Lowell, MA

Lowell may not be the biggest and brightest of Massachusetts cities, but it has a certain cultural charm and a past brimming with historical significance. Nicknamed "The Spindle City", Lowell made significant contributions to the American industrial revolution as a center for textile manufacturing, and was one of the first planned industrial communities. Though its mills and factories have been shuttered since the end of the Second World War, Lowell pays homage to them with a whopping 39 nati...

Having trouble with Craigslist Lowell? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Lowell, MA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Lowell apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

