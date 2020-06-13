Apartment List
/
MA
/
lowell
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:18 AM

21 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lowell, MA

Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
15 Units Available
The Lodge at Ames Pond
1 Ames Hill Dr, Lowell, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,607
1441 sqft
Located in Lowell, close to the water and I-495. Recently renovated with in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Resort-style features, including outdoor fireplace, pool, clubhouse, and grilling area.
Verified

1 of 63

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
$
21 Units Available
The Point at 3 North
71 Boston Road, Lowell, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,970
1516 sqft
Discover modern living uniquely crafted to perfectly fit your life. From our salt water pool to our shared work spaces, The Point at 3 North offers authentic luxury and unparalleled amenities.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
The Acre
1 Unit Available
19 Varney St 2nd floor
19 Varney Street, Lowell, MA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Privet Room for rent - Property Id: 182494 Preferably a student housing. It's a 4bd apartment available from June 1st. ( Individual rooms for rent - Price varies from $550 to $590 per month) Hot water Included. In house free laundry.

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lower Belvidere
1 Unit Available
1204 Lawrence Street
1204 Lawrence Street, Lowell, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
Newly Updated 3 Bedroom Apartment for $1,795. Ideal for young professionals. Minutes from I-495. Vacant and freshly cleaned/disinfected! 50% off Security Deposit! - Attention grabbing three bedroom apartment on first floor of two unit multi-family.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Pawtucketville
1 Unit Available
5 Marshall Terrace
5 Marshall Terrace, Lowell, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1400 sqft
Fantastic townhouse style with a garage under for rent in the heart of Pawtucketville. This home has been freshly painted and renovated throughout.

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
Pawtucketville
1 Unit Available
64 Lafayette Street
64 Lafayette Street, Lowell, MA
3 Bedrooms
$900
1640 sqft
All utilities are included and rooms are furnished. Washer and dryer is in the house for convenience. Cleaning service once a month included. Blocks from UMass Lowell North campus.
Results within 5 miles of Lowell
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:53am
$
13 Units Available
The Villas at Old Concord
4 Riverhurst Rd, Pinehurst, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,816
1365 sqft
Lovely outdoor setting near Ralph Hill Conservation Area and Vietnam Veterans Park. Quick access to the I-95 beltway and the Greater Boston area. Custom interior finishes and updated kitchens.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
$
4 Units Available
The Point at Andover
460 River Rd, Andover, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,765
1344 sqft
Modern apartments just east of Lowell. Fully furnished homes feature a patio/balcony and stainless steel appliances. Community includes a pool, playground, and fire pit. Close to the Robert S. Peabody Museum of Archaeology. Near I-495.
Verified

1 of 68

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
$
24 Units Available
The Point at Merrimack River
30 Shattuck Road, Andover, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,273
1463 sqft
Conveniently located near I-93. Pet-friendly building with 248 units. Apartments feature gourmet kitchens, water-efficient washers,dryers and spacious storage. On-site patio with fireplace, dog park, courtyard, fitness center and private media room.
Results within 10 miles of Lowell
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
6 Units Available
Heritage at Bedford Springs
100 Thompson Farm, Burlington, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,941
1412 sqft
In-unit laundry offers the ultimate in convenience. Hang out in the clubhouse with friends. The Middlesex Turnpike makes it easy to get to a variety of restaurants.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
North Wilmington
9 Units Available
Avalon Oaks
1 Avalon Dr, Wilmington, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,920
1313 sqft
Stylish homes with gourmet kitchens, hardwood floors and private patios. Online portal for quick payments. Ample community amenities, including a playground, pool and courtyard. Easy access to I-93.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:53am
55 Units Available
Hanover Westford Hills
1 Westford Hills Road, Windham County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,437
1712 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hanover Westford Hills in Windham County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 01:15am
17 Units Available
Hanover Westford Valley
1 Tech Drive, Middlesex County, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,264
1472 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hanover Westford Valley in Middlesex County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:06am
$
20 Units Available
Hamilton Green
311 Lowell St, Andover, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1398 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hamilton Green in Andover. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown Methuen
1 Unit Available
8 Washington Ct
8 Washington Court, Methuen Town, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Available 08/01/20 SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM APARTMENT WITH PRIVATE PARKING - Property Id: 284405 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/284405 Property Id 284405 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5796085)

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
West Hollis
1 Unit Available
2 Echo Ave
2 Echo Avenue, Nashua, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2498 sqft
Large updated, three-bedroom, two bath Nashua single family home on a quiet cul-de-sac. Available Aug 1st. Open concept living area, hardwood flooring, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, AC.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
73 Webster Street
73 Webster Street, Hudson, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1600 sqft
Great location to schools and Nashua. 3 bedroom with garage, extra room with a huge yard and patio that backs on to wooded area with hardwood floors. Has washer & dryer hook up. 24 hours to show NO Smokers, good income, good credit only.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
South End
1 Unit Available
30 Paul Avenue
30 Paul Avenue, Nashua, NH
Beautifully renovated 4 bedroom cape with partially fenced in back yard in a beautiful neighborhood! Exterior updates include new roof and vinyl siding.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
13 Battle Flagg Rd
13 Battle Flagg Road, Middlesex County, MA
PREMIER LOCATION in Revolutionary Ridge Estates for this Stately Executive Brick Front Colonial with 3 car garage and finished lower level with 3/4 bath, playroom, game room and walk out to the yard.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
298 North Main Street
298 N Main St, Essex County, MA
Step back in time in this meticulous 5 bedroom 3.5 bath bungalow. Features include large eat in fully applianced kitchen with butlers pantry with wet bar and wine fridge that leads to grand dining room with gorgeous fireplace and wood working.

1 of 29

Last updated May 15 at 06:27pm
Havenville
1 Unit Available
19 Fernglade Rd
19 Fernglade Road, Burlington, MA
This Spacious Single Family Home includes, Kitchen with brand new Stainless Steel Appliances-Refrigerator, Dishwasher & Stove, 4 generous bedrooms - all have new laminate flooring & one has carpet, 2 Full Bathroom, Laundry room / Washer & Dryer

June 2020 Lowell Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Lowell Rent Report. Lowell rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Lowell rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Lowell Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Lowell Rent Report. Lowell rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Lowell rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Lowell rents declined significantly over the past month

Lowell rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, and have decreased slightly by 0.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Lowell stand at $1,238 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,536 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Lowell's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.4%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Boston Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Lowell over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in the Boston metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Brockton has seen rents fall by 1.5% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro. It also has the least expensive rents in the Boston metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,528.
    • Somerville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 3.9%. The median two-bedroom there costs $2,205, while one-bedrooms go for $1,778.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Lowell

    As rents have fallen slightly in Lowell, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Lowell is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Massachusetts as a whole logging rent growth of 0.4% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.2% in Worcester.
    • Lowell's median two-bedroom rent of $1,536 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.1% decline in Lowell.
    • While rents in Lowell fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Seattle (+1.2%), Chicago (+0.8%), and DC (+0.5%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Lowell than most large cities. For example, Philadelphia has a median 2BR rent of $1,181.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Boston
    $1,710
    $2,120
    -0.3%
    -0.4%
    Lowell
    $1,240
    $1,540
    -0.4%
    -0.1%
    Cambridge
    $1,850
    $2,300
    -0.9%
    0.2%
    Brockton
    $1,230
    $1,530
    0.8%
    -1.5%
    Quincy
    $1,540
    $1,910
    -0.6%
    1.1%
    Newton
    $1,830
    $2,270
    -0.7%
    -0.4%
    Lawrence
    $1,460
    $1,810
    0.1%
    1%
    Somerville
    $1,780
    $2,210
    0
    3.9%
    Framingham
    $1,580
    $1,960
    -0.4%
    3.5%
    Haverhill
    $1,260
    $1,560
    0.1%
    1.4%
    Waltham
    $1,740
    $2,160
    -0.3%
    -0.6%
    Malden
    $1,530
    $1,900
    -0.3%
    4.5%
    Brookline
    $2,190
    $2,720
    0.3%
    2.7%
    Medford
    $1,700
    $2,100
    -0.3%
    -3%
    Revere
    $1,350
    $1,670
    -1.1%
    -3.2%
    Peabody
    $1,570
    $1,950
    0.1%
    3.8%
    Salem
    $1,440
    $1,790
    -0.4%
    2.1%
    Beverly
    $1,370
    $1,700
    0
    2.6%
    Marlborough
    $1,310
    $1,650
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Woburn
    $1,590
    $1,970
    -0.8%
    -1.6%
    Chelsea
    $1,660
    $2,060
    -0.8%
    2.5%
    Melrose
    $1,390
    $1,720
    -0.7%
    -5.1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Lowell 1 BedroomsLowell 2 BedroomsLowell 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLowell 3 BedroomsLowell Accessible Apartments
    Lowell Apartments with BalconyLowell Apartments with GarageLowell Apartments with GymLowell Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLowell Apartments with Move-in Specials
    Lowell Apartments with ParkingLowell Apartments with PoolLowell Apartments with Washer-DryerLowell Dog Friendly ApartmentsLowell Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MAWorcester, MABrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
    Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MA
    Revere, MAMarlborough, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MABrockton, MAWoburn, MA

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    HighlandsPawtucketville
    The Acre
    South Lowell

    Apartments Near Colleges

    University of Massachusetts-LowellBecker College
    Hult International Business SchoolBerklee College of Music
    Boston College